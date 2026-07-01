Fresh Press Farms Pure Gold was the biggest surprise of the group. At just $13, it’s the most budget-friendly option. It’s light and more herbaceous than some of the bolder options on this list, yet still has a guaranteed polyphenol concentration of 1,000 mg/kg (if not higher). With this particular oil, olive-derived polyphenols that are lost during olive milling processes are recovered and reincorporated. It’s my go-to choice for finishing salads, drizzling over veggies, and dipping warm bread. (Plus, there's even a pour spout for convenience).