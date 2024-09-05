Skip to Content
Functional Food

Here's How To Know If Your Olive Oil Is 100% Pure — & Why That Matters

Merrell Readman
Author:
Merrell Readman
September 05, 2024
Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
By Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
Olive Oil
Image by Nadine Greeff / Stocksy
September 05, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Odds are if you're regularly cooking meals for yourself, you're also consistently using a cooking oil of some form. And the superior option of them all? Olive oil. More specifically, extra-virgin olive oil.

When you're buying a product from the grocery store, you likely take whatever is written on the label at face value, but as integrative nutrition and health expert Courtney Swan, M.S., notes, olive oil brands aren't created equal when it comes to quality.

In fact, not all of the olive oil on the market is 100% pure. In a recent Instagram reel, Swan breaks down how to determine if your EVOO is real, and what to look for on the label when making purchases in the future.

Why your EVOO may not be 100% pure

Olive oil is generally more expensive than other options such as soybean oil or vegetable oil, so many of the options on the shelves in your grocery store may be cut with these cheaper oils to accommodate mass production.

"Seventy-five to 80% of olive oil on a shelf is actually a fraud," warns Swan. "Even if it says 100% olive oil on there, it does not necessarily mean it's going to be 100% olive oil. A lot of olive oils are now being cut with soybean oil, canola oil, safflower oil, and sunflower oil, and they're doing this to make it cheaper."

On the whole, it's best to avoid oils such as canola, safflower, and vegetable due to their highly refined nature, making it especially frustrating when you're putting in the effort to purchase EVOO and still not getting what you paid for. 


How do you know you're getting pure olive oil?

So how can you be sure that your EVOO is 100% real? "Two things: When you pour out the olive oil, you want it to be really deep green so you can tell by the color," explains Swan. "And then when you taste it, it's going to taste really peppery."

While it's still important for the bottle to read "100% olive oil," you may not be able to take every brand at its word, so if you're dedicated to getting a pure olive oil, you should do some extra research before making your purchase. In her demonstration, Swan uses Brightland olive oil as a great option that is 100% pure.

The takeaway

A good cooking oil not only affects the flavor of your meals, but it can also contribute to your well-being over the years.

EVOO is packed with healthy fats, antioxidants, and vitamins while being significantly less processed, so you will benefit from doing the research into a quality oil that actually supports your health and isn't cut with gut-irritating, lower-quality oils. And if you need help finding one, we've rounded up 10 of the best olive oils.

More On This Topic

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Hannah Frye

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Sarah Regan

more Food
Popular Stories

Apple Cider Vinegar: Benefits The Mother Safety & Use10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationSea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & MoreBovine Collagen: Benefits & The Importance Of Grass-Fed23 Immune-Boosting Foods: Fruits Veggies Proteins & More
