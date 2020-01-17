It's not exactly a secret that vegetable oils aren't the best type of oil for us to consume. They're loaded with saturated fats, and they lack the redemptive omega-3 fatty acids in other oils that are actually good for us. And in the case of soybean oil, it may cause changes in the brain that affect conditions like autism, Alzheimer's, anxiety, and depression.

This is according to new research out of the University of California, Riverside, which looked at the effects of soybean oil consumption on the brain.

And with the prevalence of soybean oil between fast foods and packaged foods, it's considered the most widely produced and consumed oil in the U.S. So, here's what you should know next time you spot it on your food label.