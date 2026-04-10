I Take A Spoonful Of Olive Oil For Digestions — What I Noticed After 15 Months
We all know olive oil to be one of (if not) the healthiest fats. Decades of research have consistently linked consumption of this pantry staple to better cholesterol levels and blood pressure, and less inflammation.
The question is, what’s the best way to add it to your diet? While I opt to use it in salad dressings and to roast vegetables, some people prefer to take it by the spoonful.
Until recently, I had never met someone who preferred to do that. Then I talked to a new colleague, Bahar Ayar. She mentioned in passing that taking a spoonful of olive oil a day has been her favorite health hack—something she’s been doing for the last 15 months! So we sat down for a coffee chat and talked about her reason for starting this habit and the biggest benefit she’s noticed.
Why a spoonful of olive oil?
Ayar was most motivated to try olive oil for its potential hormonal and digestive benefits.
“I got the idea because my family has thyroid issues and other health concerns,” she says. “Last year I did a blood test and found that I was starting to show some of those concerns, and I learned that healthy fats can really support digestion and thyroid health1.”
But why a spoonful? Ayar eats a primarily whole foods diet, and she doesn’t typically cook with much oil. So consuming it, well, straight, seemed like an easy way to add more healthy fats without changing the flavors or structure of her usual meals.
It works for bloating & digestive support
For Ayar, the most noticeable difference since adopting this habit has been with her digestion.
She shares that certain foods used to trigger more noticeable stomach discomfort. Since starting her daily olive oil routine, she’s found that meals that once caused stomach pains feel easier to tolerate.
There may be some science behind this experience. Extra virgin olive oil has been shown to support gut health in several ways, including encouraging the growth of beneficial bacteria like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. In human studies, diets enriched with extra virgin olive oil have also been linked to improvements in symptoms such as bloating and feelings of incomplete digestion.
While everyone’s gut responds differently, adding healthy fats (especially polyphenol-rich fats like olive oil) can support overall digestive health.
For Ayar, it’s a pre-meal must
Ayar always takes her olive oil before a meal (typically either lunch or dinner). “I literally just pour the oil into a tablespoon,” she says. “That's my favorite way to do it. I don't like to do it after meals because then I could be too full.”
This is a great amount of olive oil to take, as studies show that consuming one to two tablespoons2 of the oil daily is enough to reap the benefits.
As for the brand of olive oil, Ayar isn’t too picky. She just always opts for a cold-pressed, extra virgin one (here’s why).
The takeaway
For Ayar, taking it before meals has become such a dependable part of her routine that she barely thinks twice about it anymore.
Still, taking olive oil by the spoonful isn’t the only way to reap its benefits. And for many people, it may not be the most enjoyable option. If the idea doesn’t appeal to you, consider incorporating olive oil into meals you already love, whether that’s drizzling it over roasted vegetables, whisking it into dressings, or finishing soups and grain bowls with a splash.
2 Sources
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33561976/
- https://www.fda.gov/food/hfp-constituent-updates/fda-completes-review-qualified-health-claim-petition-oleic-acid-and-risk-coronary-heart-disease?utm_campaign=FreeStrategiesGettingCoachingCientsDownloadLink&utm_content=rsa_l1presale_v1_1&utm_medium=DownloadLink&utm_source=FreeStrategiesGettingCoachingCients&utm_term=precision_nutrition