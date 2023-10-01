In the past, most experts would tell you to generally avoid the lid area when applying eye cream. "It can lead to irritation since that area is so sensitive,” celebrity esthethcian Joanna Vargas once shared with mbg. Even the gentlest pressure can tug on the delicate lid skin as you blend, which can exacerbate fine lines. Not to mention, some occlusive formulas might be too heavy for the thinner area, weighing down the lids and leading to even more sagging over time.