New Study Shows A Daily Multivitamin May Slow Biological Aging*
Multivitamins can do more than help fill nutrient gaps. Research continues to show that a high-quality one can also slow down signs of aging.*
In a new study published in Nature Medicine, researchers found that older adults who took a daily multivitamin experienced slightly slower biological aging1 over two years compared with those taking a placebo. Let’s dive into what that means and how to find the best multi.
The research on multivitamins & aging
The research stems from the COSMOS trial (COcoa Supplement and Multivitamin Outcomes Study), a large randomized controlled trial designed to examine whether daily multivitamins or cocoa flavanol supplements affect age-related health outcomes.
- A 2024 analysis2 of cognitive studies within COSMOS found that taking a multi had a significant improvement in episodic memory3 (the ability to recall specific memories from your past) and a modest improvement in overall cognition.* Researchers estimated that taking a multivitamin helped slow global cognitive aging by about two years compared to the placebo.*
- And a 2023 study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that multis improved immediate memory recall and slowed cognitive aging by about 3.1 years.*
Now for this most recent analysis, researchers examined how taking a daily multivitamin, a multi and a cocoa extract, a cocoa extract, or a placebo influenced biological aging. They did this by analyzing participants’ blood samples with several epigenetic clocks. These clocks measure DNA methylation, which is one one to indicate how well your body is aging internally (aka your biological age).
Nearly 1,000 participants followed their assigned supplement or placebo protocol for two years.
More support for their role in biological aging
After analyzing the data, researchers found that participants taking the multivitamin experienced slower biological aging across all five epigenetic clocks compared with those taking a placebo.*
And there was statistically significant slowing from two clocks (the PhenoAge and GrimAge) tests that are predictive of mortality.
Plus, the benefits also appeared strongest among participants who had accelerated biological aging at the start of the study, suggesting people whose biological age is higher than expected may experience the greatest improvements.*
Overall, the researchers equated these findings to slowing biological aging by about four months over the two year period.* While this change is modest, it’s still an impressive feat for a multi, adding valuable scientific evidence to the growing body of evidence of multivitamins and aging.
What to look for in a multi
There’s no shortage of multivitamins on the market. And it’s hard to know which ones are worth your time and money (and which ones aren’t). The multi that was used in this study (Centrum Silver) hits the baseline nutritional needs for people 50+, but it’s not the most longevity-centric formula. But ultimate multivitamin+ is.
This premium formula includes efficacious doses and forms of all the essential vitamins and minerals your brain needs to function optimally (think: all eight B vitamins, vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, and magnesium), plus an array of longevity botanicals (i.e., glutathione, resveratrol, piperine, lutein, zeaxanthin, and lycopene) to promote oxidative balance and cellular aging.*
The takeaway
This new COSMOS analysis suggests that taking a daily multivitamin may slightly slow biological aging (even if it’s just by four months!). And it reinforces the value of the easy daily habit of taking your multivitamin.