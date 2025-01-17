Skip to Content
Integrative Health

The Flavanols In Cocoa May Support Brain Health, Study Suggests

Abby Moore
January 17, 2025
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy
January 17, 2025
We're all aware that it's important to limit sugar and other inflammatory foods to keep your immune system strong, but research makes a brain-healthy case for eating cocoa. 

The small study, published in Scientific Reports, found the antioxidant flavanols in cocoa can support brain vascular function and cognitive performance1 in young, healthy adults. 

How researchers tested brain vascular function

Researchers from the University of Birmingham and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign looked at 18 nonsmoking adults with no history of brain, heart, vascular, or respiratory diseases. Each of the participants identified as male and was between 18 and 45 years old.

This triple-masked study randomly divided participants into two groups: One group consumed flavanol-rich cocoa, and the other consumed processed cocoa with very low levels of flavanols—neither group knew which type of cocoa they were consuming. 

Two hours after consuming the cacao, participants were asked to breathe air containing 5% carbon dioxide. "This is a standard method for challenging brain vasculature to determine how well it responds," co-author Gabriele Gratton, Ph.D., said in a news release. The body's normal response is to increase blood flow to the brain, bringing in more oxygen and allowing the brain to eliminate more carbon dioxide, he explained. 

The link between cocoa and brain health

Those who ate the flavanol-concentrated cacao were better able to defend against the excess carbon dioxide. In other words, the oxygenation process (increasing oxygen, decreasing CO2) was much faster for that group.

More specifically, "the levels of maximal oxygenation were more than three times higher in the high-flavanol cocoa versus the low-flavanol cocoa, and the oxygenation response was about one minute faster," lead researcher Catarina Rendeiro, Ph.D., said. 

When taking cognitive tests, the flavanol-rich group outperformed their baseline performance and the reduced flavanol group by 11%.

So, what are flavanols exactly? "Flavanols are small molecules found in many fruits and vegetables, and cocoa, too," Rendeiro stated. "They give fruits and vegetables their bright colors, and they are known to benefit vascular function."

Based on these findings, cocoa may support brain health and cognitive functioning in most people. Those who didn't see improvements (4/18) already had high oxygenation responses prior to the study. "This may indicate that those who are already quite fit have little room for improvement," Rendeiro said.

The takeaway

Quality cocoa high in flavanols may have brain-supporting benefits—so if you needed an excuse to make a rich dark chocolate dessert, now you have one. Start with this R.D.-approved chocolate smoothie, a nutritional psychiatrist's chocolate mousse, or one of these 36 brownie recipes

The information in this article is based on the findings of one study and is not intended to replace medical advice. While the results seem promising, more research is needed to validate the findings of this study.

Feel A Cold Coming? What A Functional Medicine Expert Wants You To Do
Integrative Health

Feel A Cold Coming? What A Functional Medicine Expert Wants You To Do

Sarah Regan

This Super-Common Supplement May Harm Gut Health, Study Suggests
Integrative Health

This Super-Common Supplement May Harm Gut Health, Study Suggests

Sarah Regan

10 Tips To Combat Inflammation, Mood Swings & Weight Gain For Women 40+
Women's Health

10 Tips To Combat Inflammation, Mood Swings & Weight Gain For Women 40+

Barbara Birke, MS

Improve Glucose Control & Insulin Sensitivity With This Common Beverage
Integrative Health

Improve Glucose Control & Insulin Sensitivity With This Common Beverage

Morgan Chamberlain

I Struggled To Manage My Depression & OCD For Years—Until This Therapy
Integrative Health

I Struggled To Manage My Depression & OCD For Years—Until This Therapy

Caitlyn Somers

Are You Hungry Or Just Thirsty? How To Decode Sneaky Hunger Cues
Integrative Health

Are You Hungry Or Just Thirsty? How To Decode Sneaky Hunger Cues

Merrell Readman

Are You The Scapegoat Of Your Family? 9 Glaring Signs & What To Do
Mental Health

Are You The Scapegoat Of Your Family? 9 Glaring Signs & What To Do

Sarah Regan

How A Psychotherapist Winds Down From The Day & Gets Into Sleep Mode
Integrative Health

How A Psychotherapist Winds Down From The Day & Gets Into Sleep Mode

Corey Yeager, Ph.D., LMFT

I'm A PT—This Program Has Revolutionized The Way I Provide Care
Integrative Health

I'm A PT—This Program Has Revolutionized The Way I Provide Care

Carly Egrie, DPT

