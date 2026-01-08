I’m A Health Editor & Mom, This Is My Go-To Immune Supplement
I’m a mom, which means at the beginning of every school year, I brace myself for an onslaught of germs that my daughter will undoubtedly bring home. I also need as much energy as I can muster to handle the many playdates, fundraisers, and sports events that fill up our schedule (does there have to be SO many all at once?).
With that in mind, I tried to level up my daily habits to feel as strong and resilient as possible when the back-to-school madness hit, because if we’re all being honest, moms don’t really get sick days. I was pleasantly surprised by how well my plan worked.
Back to the basics
When I was thinking about how to feel my best during that busy time of year, my nutrition education kicked in, and it dawned on me that I had run out of my multivitamin and never reordered (this is why autoship exists).
Many people don’t get enough immune-critical nutrients1 like vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin D, and zinc, and while I strive to eat a nutrient-dense diet, I knew I could still be low in some too.
I remedied that by quickly getting mindbodygreen's ultimate multivitamin+ shipped to my doorstep, which turned out to be a great choice. Not only does it have 33 bioavailable vitamins, minerals, and plant antioxidants all in science-backed doses, but it also contains 100% or more of the Daily Value for each of those specialized immune nutrients I mentioned above.
Another kicker for me is the glutathione2. This is what us science nerds call the “master antioxidant,” and it has multiple high-level responsibilities, like regulating inflammatory pathways (a first-line defense mechanism of the immune system), supporting immune cell function, and balancing oxidative stress.* I like that ultimate multivitamin+ is the only multivitamin that specifically contains Setria® glutathione, which has superior bioavailability, and won’t be found in other multis.
I’ve had some unpleasant experiences with multivitamins in the past. Some have left me feeling nauseous or having unpleasant digestive symptoms. Not ultimate multivitamin+. Right away I noticed these were super easy to tolerate. I take them right after breakfast, and I’m good for the day.*
The best autumn I’ve had in years
This year, as school got underway, I braced myself for, I'm just a bit under the weather, feeling. We weren’t just up against a classroom of new germs, but a whole new school.
And as much as I tell my sweet girl to wash her sticky hands, not put random objects in her mouth, and just generally not do gross kid things (honey, please don't lick the restaurant table), any parent knows it’s going to happen.
That’s why I was stunned when I realized it’s January… and my immune system has been resilient since school started. My daughter has had a few bouts of sniffles, but I’ve been fortunate enough to stay well.
Now, I know health is multifaceted and that the state of my immune system is impacted by my (mostly) healthy diet, exercise habits, and sleep routine, but I also know I’ve done all those things in the past and still suffered the consequences of kid-germ exposure. I can’t help but feel like ultimate multivitamin+ is in part to thank, and I’ll absolutely be sticking with it for the long-haul.*
Oh, and there are a few other welcome benefits that keep me coming back for more, like more energy, stronger nails, and thicker hair. I won’t say no to that.
The takeaway
This is the first year in the past several that I can say I was healthy all fall long. I plan to keep that going throughout the winter and beyond. It can be all too easy to fall into the catchy ads for the fast-acting immune supplements you’re supposed to take once you’re already experiencing immune struggles, and believe me, I’ve tried them and been greatly disappointed.
My new strategy? Staying nourished year-round with the basic nutrients my immune system needs to function as it’s best, complemented by my healthy lifestyle. I’ve got my ultimate multivitamin+ auto-ship locked and loaded so I never run out, and I’m grateful I found something that lets me have a little less fear every time my daughter sneezes.