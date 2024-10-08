Skip to Content
Integrative Health

I'm An RD & This Supplement Is A Nonnegotiable For Immune Support* 

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
October 08, 2024
October 08, 2024
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
October 08, 2024

Immune health is always top of mind. I travel a lot and exercise regularly, and I really don't want anything to interrupt those activities. So much of general immune health is dependent on simple habits, and I feel confident that I've honed my diet and sleep routine. What more can be done? Well, that's when I started to look into the (sometimes wild) world of immune supplements. 

And I was thoroughly unimpressed. So many supplements geared toward immune health aren't designed with daily long-term use in mind (which was what I was looking for).

They either contain astonishingly high amounts of one ingredient (purported to be a quick fix for when you're feeling run-down), include ingredients that only reference animal studies as proof (yikes), or offer a small assortment of vitamins and minerals (trying to mimic but falling short of a multi)

The solution became clear: I needed a comprehensive, high-quality multivitamin as my immune supplement. And that's where mindbodygreen's ultimate multivitamin+ comes in.*

Why I trust this multivitamin to support my immune health* 

After extensive searching, I found ultimate multivitamin+ to be the only supplement that provided a substantial amount of vitamins, minerals, and other plant antioxidants (33 in total)—with each one provided in a science-backed dose high enough to be effective.* 

 This includes all the most recognizable immune-supporting ingredients (in sufficient doses and their most bioavailable forms).* 

  • Vitamin C, 90 milligrams (100% DV)
  • Zinc, 11 milligrams (100% DV)
  • Vitamin D, 1,000 IU (125% DV) 

In addition to lesser-known (but just as important!) nutrients and bioactives like:* 

  • Selenium, 55 micrograms (100% DV)
  • Vitamin E, 15 milligrams (100% DV)
  • Iron, 9 milligrams (50% DV)
  • Resveratrol, 50 milligrams 
  • Glutathione, 100 milligrams (as Setria® glutathione) 

Even if you eat a generally healthy and balanced diet (like me), you're still likely falling short on a few of these nutrients. And vitamin and mineral insufficiencies1 weaken your immune defenses—making it easier for germs to invade.*

It also supports other vital aspects of my health

Not only do I love ultimate multivitamin+ for its immune benefits, but I also feel like I have more energy (thanks to its complete B complex), my hair and nails seem to be healthier (and require more frequent trimming). 

I also feel like I think more clearly when I take this supplement. I've previously reported on studies that show how taking a multivitamin later in life can slow cognitive aging by two years. I feel good knowing that I'm getting a head start in protecting my long-term brain health.* 

The takeaway

If you're only reaching for a random immune supplement when you're already not feeling great—it's too late. Instead, opt for a daily solution to reinforce your immune system now so it's ready to take on the season's worst later. 

I've been taking ultimate multivitamin+ pretty much daily for the last year (right after I finish breakfast). I know that it's helping to keep me healthy, and I've never felt better.*

There's no better time to start than now. I encourage you to take a more long-range approach to immune health—no gimmicks—to ensure your system is functioning at peak performance.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you. 

