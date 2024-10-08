Advertisement
I'm An RD & This Supplement Is A Nonnegotiable For Immune Support*
Immune health is always top of mind. I travel a lot and exercise regularly, and I really don't want anything to interrupt those activities. So much of general immune health is dependent on simple habits, and I feel confident that I've honed my diet and sleep routine. What more can be done? Well, that's when I started to look into the (sometimes wild) world of immune supplements.
And I was thoroughly unimpressed. So many supplements geared toward immune health aren't designed with daily long-term use in mind (which was what I was looking for).
They either contain astonishingly high amounts of one ingredient (purported to be a quick fix for when you're feeling run-down), include ingredients that only reference animal studies as proof (yikes), or offer a small assortment of vitamins and minerals (trying to mimic but falling short of a multi).
The solution became clear: I needed a comprehensive, high-quality multivitamin as my immune supplement. And that's where mindbodygreen's ultimate multivitamin+ comes in.*
Why I trust this multivitamin to support my immune health*
After extensive searching, I found ultimate multivitamin+ to be the only supplement that provided a substantial amount of vitamins, minerals, and other plant antioxidants (33 in total)—with each one provided in a science-backed dose high enough to be effective.*
This includes all the most recognizable immune-supporting ingredients (in sufficient doses and their most bioavailable forms).*
In addition to lesser-known (but just as important!) nutrients and bioactives like:*
- Selenium, 55 micrograms (100% DV)
- Vitamin E, 15 milligrams (100% DV)
- Iron, 9 milligrams (50% DV)
- Resveratrol, 50 milligrams
- Glutathione, 100 milligrams (as Setria® glutathione)
Even if you eat a generally healthy and balanced diet (like me), you're still likely falling short on a few of these nutrients. And vitamin and mineral insufficiencies1 weaken your immune defenses—making it easier for germs to invade.*
It also supports other vital aspects of my health
Not only do I love ultimate multivitamin+ for its immune benefits, but I also feel like I have more energy (thanks to its complete B complex), my hair and nails seem to be healthier (and require more frequent trimming).
I also feel like I think more clearly when I take this supplement. I've previously reported on studies that show how taking a multivitamin later in life can slow cognitive aging by two years. I feel good knowing that I'm getting a head start in protecting my long-term brain health.*
The takeaway
If you're only reaching for a random immune supplement when you're already not feeling great—it's too late. Instead, opt for a daily solution to reinforce your immune system now so it's ready to take on the season's worst later.
I've been taking ultimate multivitamin+ pretty much daily for the last year (right after I finish breakfast). I know that it's helping to keep me healthy, and I've never felt better.*
There's no better time to start than now. I encourage you to take a more long-range approach to immune health—no gimmicks—to ensure your system is functioning at peak performance.*
