Integrative Health

Study Finds Link Between Vitamin D Deficiency & Premature Death

Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain
September 25, 2024
By Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Stressed Woman
Image by Viktor Solomin / Stocksy
September 25, 2024

Research reveals that improving your vitamin D levels can be a matter of life or death.

A population study from Annals of Internal Medicine shows mortality risk increases with vitamin D deficiency, which is defined as a 25(OH)D serum level of 20 ng/ml or lower. Considering 29% of U.S. adults1 are deficient in vitamin D, this discover was a bit alarming.

The study also found an association between low vitamin D status and mortality from cancer, cardiovascular disease, and respiratory diseases. This means the 60% of U.S. adults2 living with at least one chronic disease and 40% that have two or more chronic diseases could be at even higher risk of mortality if they're also deficient in vitamin D.

How vitamin D status affects whole-body health

Vitamin D doesn't just keep you alive; truly optimal levels can help you thrive. This essential vitamin is critical for myriad facets of well-being, including:

How to reach & sustain vitamin D sufficiency

Testing your vitamin D levels (either through your health care provider or with an at-home test) is an important step in reaching truly optimal 25(OH)D serum results (which is 50 ng/ml, for the record). 

Once you have your baseline level, taking a premium D3 supplement with an efficacious dose (i.e., 5,000 IU) daily can help you achieve and maintain sufficiency (see a roundup of mbg's top D3 supplement selections here). In doing so, you'll significantly reduce your risk of premature death.

The takeaway

A recent study reveals low vitamin D levels are linked to premature death. To promote longevity and well-being, consider upping your vitamin D status with a high-quality D3 supplement.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

