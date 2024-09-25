Advertisement
Study Finds Link Between Vitamin D Deficiency & Premature Death
Research reveals that improving your vitamin D levels can be a matter of life or death.
A population study from Annals of Internal Medicine shows mortality risk increases with vitamin D deficiency, which is defined as a 25(OH)D serum level of 20 ng/ml or lower. Considering 29% of U.S. adults1 are deficient in vitamin D, this discover was a bit alarming.
The study also found an association between low vitamin D status and mortality from cancer, cardiovascular disease, and respiratory diseases. This means the 60% of U.S. adults2 living with at least one chronic disease and 40% that have two or more chronic diseases could be at even higher risk of mortality if they're also deficient in vitamin D.
How vitamin D status affects whole-body health
Vitamin D doesn't just keep you alive; truly optimal levels can help you thrive. This essential vitamin is critical for myriad facets of well-being, including:
- Cardiovascular function
- Gut health
- Mood support
- Sexual health
- Cognitive function
- Hormone balance
- Musculoskeletal health
- Healthy inflammation
How to reach & sustain vitamin D sufficiency
Testing your vitamin D levels (either through your health care provider or with an at-home test) is an important step in reaching truly optimal 25(OH)D serum results (which is 50 ng/ml, for the record).
Once you have your baseline level, taking a premium D3 supplement with an efficacious dose (i.e., 5,000 IU) daily can help you achieve and maintain sufficiency (see a roundup of mbg's top D3 supplement selections here). In doing so, you'll significantly reduce your risk of premature death.
The takeaway
A recent study reveals low vitamin D levels are linked to premature death. To promote longevity and well-being, consider upping your vitamin D status with a high-quality D3 supplement.
