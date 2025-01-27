Advertisement
The First New Moon Of 2025 Has Arrived—Here's How To Work With It
The new calendar year is well underway, and that means the first new moon of 2025 is upon us. New moons are a time for planting seeds and dreaming big—and under this month's new moon in Aquarius, consider the glass ceiling shattered.
Here's the astrology behind this new moon, plus three rituals to work with it.
The astrology behind January's new moon
January's new moon arrives on Wednesday, January 29 at 7:36 a.m. EST. This time around, it will be in the sign of eccentric and innovative Aquarius, encouraging us all to tap into our most forward-thinking selves.
New moons are an excellent opportunity for making plans and visualizing to begin with, and with Aquarius being a sign of radical change and new ideas, we might all experience new ways of thinking or fresh bursts of insight.
Not only that, but according to the AstroTwins, Aquarius is also a humanitarian-minded and free-spirited sign, so themes around independence and collective liberation are also top of mind. "The new moon in 'one love' Aquarius sends a strong reminder that we are all connected," they say.
Just remember that Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus are all still retrograde (in Cancer, Gemini, and Taurus, respectively). While Aquarius wants to press ahead, make sure you're not missing any important details on your end. Retrogrades offer us opportunities to reflect and review before proceeding, so don't get too frustrated if you're running up against stagnation.
Thankfully, however, this moon will be forming a globally expansive trine to Jupiter in Gemini, the twins say. "You'll have a powerful moment for reaching across borders and diversifying your dream team," they add.
3 rituals to work with this moon
Host a new moon gathering
With Aquarius being a social sign that loves to connect and share ideas, this is the perfect chance to host (or attend!) a new moon gathering.
Here's our guide to new moon circles,
Journal about your intentions
With this being an air sign moon, one ritual you can do is simply sit down with your journal and get your thoughts out on paper. Reflect on the goals and intentions you have for the year ahead, and write those down, too.
The more you can visualize and feel the reality where your goals have been actualized, the more you'll start feeling like that version of yourself. Just remember to take aligned action!
Pull a tarot spread
Lastly, it's never a bad idea to pull some tarot cards to assess the energy of this moon and what it means for you. Here's a three-card spread to try:
- What have I let go of since the full moon?
- What is this new moon calling into my life?
- What actions can I take towards my intentions?
The takeaway
This new moon has big themes of freedom and individuality while simultaneously serving the collective. With multiple retrogrades still at hand, it might not be the smoothest ride, but we can keep carrying this positive Aquarian momentum into 2025.
P.S. Be sure to check out what this new moon means for your sign, plus our complete guide to new moon rituals.
