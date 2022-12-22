What To Know For This Month's New Moon In Capricorn + 3 Rituals To Work With It
Capricorn season has arrived, and with it, the new moon in Capricorn hits skies this Friday. As the last new moon of 2022, it's the perfect opportunity for both planting seeds, and ushering in abundance. Here's how, plus the astrology behind this new moon, according to experts.
Advertisement
The astrology behind this month's new moon:
The new moon will peak on Friday, December 23 at 5:17 a.m. EST and will fall in the sign of Capricorn. Along with it, the sun, Mercury, and Venus will all be in the sign of the sea goat, creating favorable energy for implementing better structure in our lives, finding groundedness amid the holiday season, and fulfilling our own needs.
As astrology expert Imani Quinn tells mbg, this new moon also falls just two days after the winter solstice, and a day after the start of Capricorn season, helping us set the stage for an abundant winter season. "So even though the New Year in Western culture technically starts on the first of January, we'll already be energetically shifting into that at the new moon," Quinn explains, adding, [We're] specifically allowing the new moon to be an early set off point to the new year."
And according to the AstroTwins, this moon also happens to be a supermoon, and the second Capricorn new moon of the year. This strong influence will "bring a burst of speed to help you crush those end-of-year goals," they note.
Overall, Quinn says, new moons can be a powerful time for manifesting, with this one focusing on bringing wishes to fruition and having your needs met. Capricorn is, after all, very motivated by long-term goals, structure and tradition, and working hard.
3 ways to work with this energy:
Visualize and create accompanying structures.
Every new moon sets off an extended cycle that leads up to the full moon in the same sign roughly six months later. (In this case, the full moon in Capricorn on July 3.) So right now, we can start to visualize and create subsequent structures to support Capricorn's quintessential practicality.
The twins suggest visualizing where you'd like your career to be six months from now, for instance. "Can't-stop-won't-stop Capricorn loves the hustle, but this supermoon helps you radar in on work that's worthy of your time and energy," they explain, noting if you want to pull off a grandiose plan, you'll want to create structure and systems, too. "That's how this cardinal earth sign energy supports growth," they add.
Advertisement
Work with plant magic.
And speaking of earth signs, Quinn notes this is also a great moon to work with plant magic in order to add a tangible element to your manifestations. Find a plant that symbolically represents something you'd like to manifest (i.e. a money tree for abundance or bamboo for rapid growth) and take care of it as an energetic extension of your goals.
Nurture it as it grows, she explains, and watch its growth as a sign of how your manifestation is doing. As your plant begins to thrive, reflect on how your needs translate to your long term goals, and how Capricorn season can help you prepare to move forward, she adds.
Create an abundance elixir.
Last but not least, here's a ritual from spiritual coach and ritual researcher, Barbara Bizou, to call in abundance. While this ritual was specifically designed for the winter solstice, it's still a potent option just one day late—and is a fitting ritual under the money-minded Cap new moon.
To welcome an abundant winter season, Bizou says, mix the following in a bowl:
- 3 drops vetiver essential oil
- 2 drops patchouli oil
- 1 drop ginger oil
- Mix with ⅛ cup of a base oil (olive, almond, sesame, safflower, sunflower, jojoba)
Keen
Find your mystical side with Keen's psychic insights.
From there, rub the elixir onto a green candle and burn it while affirming: "Money comes to me easily, in multiple ways. Increasing the ways, I give and receive."
The takeaway.
We love an opportunity to start fresh, plant seeds, and visualize abundance for the future, and this Capricorn new moon is the perfect opportunity to do so. Be sure to check out our sign-by-sign horoscope for more specifics on what this moon means for you, and however you choose to spend it, we hope its energy serves you in the coming new year.
Advertisement
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.