The new moon will peak on Friday, December 23 at 5:17 a.m. EST and will fall in the sign of Capricorn. Along with it, the sun, Mercury, and Venus will all be in the sign of the sea goat, creating favorable energy for implementing better structure in our lives, finding groundedness amid the holiday season, and fulfilling our own needs.

As astrology expert Imani Quinn tells mbg, this new moon also falls just two days after the winter solstice, and a day after the start of Capricorn season, helping us set the stage for an abundant winter season. "So even though the New Year in Western culture technically starts on the first of January, we'll already be energetically shifting into that at the new moon," Quinn explains, adding, [We're] specifically allowing the new moon to be an early set off point to the new year."

And according to the AstroTwins, this moon also happens to be a supermoon, and the second Capricorn new moon of the year. This strong influence will "bring a burst of speed to help you crush those end-of-year goals," they note.

Overall, Quinn says, new moons can be a powerful time for manifesting, with this one focusing on bringing wishes to fruition and having your needs met. Capricorn is, after all, very motivated by long-term goals, structure and tradition, and working hard.