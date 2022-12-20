I once heard someone describe holding on to past stories as carrying around old suitcases on your shoulders. At different stages of our lives, some beliefs are necessary for our development. You wouldn't give a 2-year-old a box of matches or let them walk across a crowded city street alone. However, there comes a time when you can safely light a match and cross the street by yourself.

Holding on to the old patterns that sabotage your success makes no sense. Playing it small has no place in this new season. Everyone's light counts.

In the days ahead, take the time to physically clear out the old (i.e., declutter your home and clean up your electronics) and release the energy that doesn't serve you, too. Write down everything that you have created or taken on that does not support you. Safely burn the paper in a fireproof bowl or fireplace. When the ashes are cool, give them to the earth.