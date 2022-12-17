The Last New Moon Of 2022 Is Also A Supermoon: What Astrologers Want You To Know

Under the cover of darkness, turn inwards and scan the landscape of your subconscious mind. Carve out space to meditate, reflect and find gratitude for the high points of your 2022. Then, clarify what you’d like to leave behind as you enter 2023—and what evolution you’re most proud to bring with you into the New Year.

The winter solstice always coincides with the Sun’s move into grounding, elegant Capricorn. And since the celestial Sea Goat is the governor of goal setting, how perfect is it that we get to make our resolutions under these solar flares every year? Get a running list going in your Notes app for now, so you can enjoy the holidays pressure-free. And with Mercury turning retrograde from December 29 to January 18, you’d be wise to get the momentum going before the New Year while thoughts are still clear. The first new moon of 2023 is on January 21, so you’re not going to lose your momentum (or your “high pro glow”) if you wait until then to set your intentions in stone.