Ready For Capricorn Season? Here's What To Know + How To Work With It
The year is almost at a close, and that can only mean one thing: Capricorn season is upon us. But with multiple planets in retrograde, there's more than meets the eye for Capricorn season this year. Here's what to know, plus how to work with this season's energy, from an astrologer.
What's in store this Capricorn season?
Capricorn season begins on December 22 this year, the day after the winter solstice, and the day before the new moon in Capricorn. As astrology expert Imani Quinn tells mbg, this energy is setting us up really nicely to find some grounding amid a potentially hectic time of year. (Hello, holiday stress!)
Capricorn is the last earth sign of the astrological year, and Caps are best known for their propensity to work hard, achieve success, and hold themselves to a high standard. This means we can all expect to do some digging into what success looks like to us, and how we can get ourselves there, in the coming weeks.
However, we're also going to have two big planetary players in retrograde during this year's Capricorn season, Quinn tells mbg: Mercury, from December 28 to January 18, and Mars (which has been retrograde since late October) until January 12. With both Mercury and Mars in retrograde, there will be a focus on reflecting and refining, but we may start to feel a bit impatient.
Quinn explains that this density will start to dissipate once both planets are back on their direct routes, and that's when we can actually start putting our reflections into action. "So it's going to be a lot of the grunt work towards the things we want to see come into fruition, and it won't be until the end of January that the energy's going to lighten up," she adds.
Luckily, though, Capricorn is always up for any task, and its grounding, practical energy will not only help us see what needs to be addressed but apply the structures and traditions that can best support us. This groundedness will also be particularly helpful during the holiday season, which is all about structure and tradition in its own way, Quinn notes.
How to work with this energy:
Capricorn season is kicking off winter here in the northern hemisphere, AKA a time to go within, reflect, and start thinking about what you'd like to see grow in the coming year.
The energy of this Capricorn season is very supportive of that, with Quinn recommending asking yourself (and even journaling on) questions like: Will I be ready to move forward after Capricorn season? What do I want to see develop? How can I use this Capricorn season to prepare for forward momentum?
"The winter solstice is the start to a new seasonal chapter, which means a shift in our lives—and it's going to be great for planting seeds," Quinn tells mbg, adding that Capricorn energy can assist in any long-term goals you have cooking up.
Just remember to take things slow, with Mercury and Mars both in retrograde. "So we're not rushing into things, but we're thinking ahead to what we want in the new year, what values we're establishing or reestablishing, and then specifically allowing the new moon in Capricorn to be an early starting point to the new year," Quinn says.
Sure, it might not be super glamorous to put your head down and hold your horses, so to speak, but there are seasons for rapid growth and change, and seasons more suited for quiet reflection. This Capricorn season would be the latter!
The takeaway.
Maybe you're itching for Mars to get out of retrograde, or maybe you're content to lean into the the solitude this season brings. In any case, throughout this Capricorn season, the name of the game is planting deep, longterm seeds, reflecting and assessing ahead of the new year, and thinking about the practical, actionable ways you can move forward when things lighten up at the end of January.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.