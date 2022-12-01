Extra helping of compassion? Yes, please! Until December 20, Jupiter will spend its final three weeks in Pisces, then it won’t return for more than a decade. The stars are inviting us to expand and grow in Pisces-themed areas—creativity, imagination, art, spirituality, and empathy.

This energy crescendos on December 3, when soulful Neptune ends a five-month retrograde through Pisces. Could caring about our fellow humans make a comeback in some small way before the year is over?

Our hope is: Yes! Prior to Neptune’s mid-19th century discovery, Jupiter was considered the ruler of Pisces (and by those who follow a Hellenistic astrology system, still is). Either way, we’ve been experiencing the ultra-rare convergence of both of Pisces’ planetary guardians united in their home sign. To give you an idea of how special this overlap is, Jupiter only visits Pisces every 12 years, and Neptune takes over 150 years between visits.

Is seeing believing…or is believing seeing? With supersizer Jupiter and manifester Neptune united in supernatural Pisces, what we visualize in our minds can take real form in the outer world. Stay in a high-vibration state as much as possible, and don’t allow yourself to get dragged into the depths of someone else’s anger, fear, or control. That’s their nightmare—but it doesn’t have to be yours.