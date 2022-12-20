As it turns out, giving your smoothies an extra stress-busting kick couldn't be easier. All you have to do, according to certified herbalist and reiki practitioner Angelique Cason is make a calming tea and blend it into your smoothie of choice. In a recent TikTok video, Carson demonstrates her quick recipe for a smoothie that, in her words, "works great for fast relief from anxiety attacks and stress."

Her herbs of choice? Lavender, blue lotus flower, ashwagandha, linden, damiana, and hawthorn. She simply steeps half a teaspoon of each for 15 to 20 minutes, lets the tea cool, and then blends it into a fruit smoothie.

If you're trying this for the first time, just take heed: This is a pretty potent concoction of herbs that might feel quite sedating. You can experiment with your own teas and herbal blends of choice to find the perfect combination for you and your needs. To that end, here are some other teas to consider adding to your smoothies.