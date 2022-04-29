How To Harness This Weekend's Rare New Moon & Amplifying Solar Eclipse

The new moon will peak in the sky this Saturday at 4:42 pm EST, with a solar eclipse following just 15 minutes later. Solar eclipses occur when the new moon passes between the sun and Earth during its orbit, blocking out the sun (either totally, or partially—and in this case it's a partial eclipse).

This new moon falls in the sign of Taurus, which we'll get into more later. And in terms of the eclipse, it's going to intensify the themes of new moons: beginnings, intention setting, and starting fresh.

With the moon (which deals with our emotions and subconscious) blocking out the more "conscious" or logical energy of the sun, we can expect emotions to run high, potentially overshadowing our thinking minds with more feeling.

Eclipses are also a time of massive change and shift, and this happens to be the first eclipse of 2022—so if things have been feeling a bit topsy-turvy lately, you can blame the stars.