Why You May Be Feeling Especially Emotional Right Now, According To Astrology
On any given day, the way the planets line up in the sky can change, and according to astrology, this influences everything from our behavior, to our interactions, to our emotions. And this week, we've got a total of five planets in emotional Pisces—and in case you weren't sure, that's a lot. Here's what that means, plus how to handle it.
Why you might be feeling more emotional right now.
Pisces is a water sign that deals with emotions, dreams, and the subconscious. It rules the 12th house in astrology, which also relates to those aforementioned themes, as well as themes of endings and surrender. And just as Pisces is often dubbed the most emotional sign, having planets in Pisces can definitely stir up our emotional worlds.
So, if you've been feeling particularly tumultuous in terms of your feelings this week, you may be relieved to know we currently have a Pisces stellium in the sky, with not three, but five planets in Pisces. (A stellium occurs when three or more planets are in one sign, amplifying the themes of said sign.)
Right now, not only is the moon in Pisces, which also relates to our emotional world, but also Venus, the planet of love and beauty, Mars, the planet of action and passion, Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, and Neptune, the planet of dreams and the subconscious. Talk about a doozy.
How to handle it.
Just to give you an idea of the timeline we're working with, the moon will move into Aries on the 27th, so it won't be in Pisces very long. Venus will move out of Pisces and into Aries on May 2, Jupiter on May 10, and Mars on May 24.
Neptune, on the other hand, has a bit of a longer ride through this sign, and will also go through a five-month retrograde period (beginning June 28), until it eventually moves into Aquarius on December 3.
So, in the meantime, if you've been feeling a bit emotionally overwhelmed, this would be a great time to ground yourself, working with all this water energy alongside its element counterpart, earth. Perhaps you spend time in nature, do some earthing, or journal out your emotions. Remember that this, like everything, will pass.
And in addition to that, having so many planets in Pisces is not inherently a bad thing (it just may feel intense). Pisces is whimsical, imaginative, and creative. You can work this energy by pouring your emotions into a passion project, or daring to dream about what you want to start when we get a fresh charge of energy as the planets move into Aries.
And because Pisces and the 12th house are also both associated with healing and endings, this is an excellent time to tune into what your emotions are really trying to tell you, so you can act accordingly. Allow yourself to heal and release, perhaps opting for a spiritual bath to tap into the healing energy of water that Pisces so loves.
The bottom line.
Emotions are not a bad thing, and can actually be our greatest messengers. The key is to listen to them, and work with, rather than against them. While all this Pisces energy may feel overwhelming, it will pass, and until then, tapping into it can help you come out on the other side stronger and with more emotional clarity.