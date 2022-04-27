Just to give you an idea of the timeline we're working with, the moon will move into Aries on the 27th, so it won't be in Pisces very long. Venus will move out of Pisces and into Aries on May 2, Jupiter on May 10, and Mars on May 24.

Neptune, on the other hand, has a bit of a longer ride through this sign, and will also go through a five-month retrograde period (beginning June 28), until it eventually moves into Aquarius on December 3.

So, in the meantime, if you've been feeling a bit emotionally overwhelmed, this would be a great time to ground yourself, working with all this water energy alongside its element counterpart, earth. Perhaps you spend time in nature, do some earthing, or journal out your emotions. Remember that this, like everything, will pass.

And in addition to that, having so many planets in Pisces is not inherently a bad thing (it just may feel intense). Pisces is whimsical, imaginative, and creative. You can work this energy by pouring your emotions into a passion project, or daring to dream about what you want to start when we get a fresh charge of energy as the planets move into Aries.

And because Pisces and the 12th house are also both associated with healing and endings, this is an excellent time to tune into what your emotions are really trying to tell you, so you can act accordingly. Allow yourself to heal and release, perhaps opting for a spiritual bath to tap into the healing energy of water that Pisces so loves.