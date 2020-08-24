This Feature of Your Astro Chart Could Be More Telling Than Your Sign

Do You Have A Stellium In Your Astro Chart? How To Find Out & What It Means
If you've dipped your toes at all into the world of astrology, you probably found out pretty quickly there's a lot more that goes into it than just your sun sign. Nevertheless, you may resonate very strongly with one particular sign—and it might be because you have a stellium.
Never heard of it? Here, mbg's resident astrologists the AstroTwins break down what this astrological phenomenon is all about, and what it means if you have one (or more) in your chart.
What is a stellium?
When you map your natal chart, you can find out the placements of all the planets in the sky the moment you were born, not just where your sun falls.
According to the twins, "A stellium is when three or more planets are clustered in a single zodiac sign or house of someone's chart." For example, they add, "babies born in summer of 2020 will have a stellium in Capricorn, as Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto are all in Capricorn." Another example would be having Mars, Mercury, and Saturn all in the fifth house (which relates to romance, love, and creativity).
And sometimes, people can have more than one stellium in their chart (i.e., three planets in Sag and three in the eighth house).
How do I find out if I have one?
To find out whether you have a stellium, you'll need to map your birth chart online, (the AstroTwins have a handy birth chart generator on their website!) and to do that, you'll need the date, time (down to the minute), and location of your birth.
Once you've got the information you need, plug it into the generator and voilà—you've got your birth chart. Identify which houses your planets fall under. If you have three or more planets nestled in one house, you have a stellium. Then, see if you have three or more planets in a particular zodiac sign. That's a stellium, too!
What does it mean if I have a stellium?
According to the twins, if you have a stellium in your natal chart, "it means that your energy will be concentrated in that area of life or theme."
As an example, Libra is the sign of relationships, the AstroTwins note. "If you have a stellium in Libra, you might find yourself worrying what others think a lot or focusing on partnerships at the expense of your solo pursuits." If you had a stellium in the 10th house, which governs your life's work, you might make your work the No. 1 priority in your life.
Once you've identified if and where you have a stellium(s), you may find it provides explanations for certain tendencies or patterns in your life. "Knowing that you may skew heavily in that direction, you may want to consciously do things to balance it out," the twins say. "Being aware of this cosmic concentration in your chart can help you proactively prioritize your own needs and projects as well."
Understanding the meanings behind each individual planet, sign, and house can be a bit overwhelming, but you can always consult an astrologer or check out mbg's virtual class on astrology fundamentals for a more comprehensive understanding of what your signs and stelliums might say about you.
