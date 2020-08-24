This Feature of Your Astro Chart Could Be More Telling Than Your Sign

According to the twins, if you have a stellium in your natal chart, "it means that your energy will be concentrated in that area of life or theme."

As an example, Libra is the sign of relationships, the AstroTwins note. "If you have a stellium in Libra, you might find yourself worrying what others think a lot or focusing on partnerships at the expense of your solo pursuits." If you had a stellium in the 10th house, which governs your life's work, you might make your work the No. 1 priority in your life.

Once you've identified if and where you have a stellium(s), you may find it provides explanations for certain tendencies or patterns in your life. "Knowing that you may skew heavily in that direction, you may want to consciously do things to balance it out," the twins say. "Being aware of this cosmic concentration in your chart can help you proactively prioritize your own needs and projects as well."

Understanding the meanings behind each individual planet, sign, and house can be a bit overwhelming, but you can always consult an astrologer or check out mbg's virtual class on astrology fundamentals for a more comprehensive understanding of what your signs and stelliums might say about you.