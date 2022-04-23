 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
A Game-Changing Eclipse Is Coming Our Way: What Astrologers Want You To Know

A Game-Changing Eclipse Is Coming Our Way: What Astrologers Want You To Know

The AstroTwins
strologers By The AstroTwins
strologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
(12/30/20) A new year mantra for each & every zodiac sign

Image by Lucas Ottone / Stocksy

April 23, 2022 — 14:04 PM

Eclipse season officially starts this weekend, bringing new beginnings along with it. Here's what the AstroTwins want you to know.

Voluble Mercury throws a homecoming rager this Friday, April 29, as it zooms into Gemini and pours a double shot of articulation.

There’s no time like the present to start working on your memoir, record a podcast episode, or stream multi-screen TikToks or Instagram Lives with guests. While Mercury is in Gemini until May 22, it’s dynamic duos for the win! Wordplay is foreplay during this cycle and intellectual repartee will be the ultimate glue for kindred spirits. But plan ahead! A retrograde begins May 10 which may cause technical difficulties and data issues. Back up all those files!

Also on Friday, retrograde season begins as Pluto—the first planet to shift into reverse since February 3—flips into its annual, five-month backspin. Veiled intentions may become even murkier as the secretive planet slows its calculating roll and backs up through Capricorn until October 8. If you keep hitting the same wall, take a break from playing detective. This introspective cycle is ideal for flipping the lens inward and doing your own soul searching. But don’t drop your guard completely. With the hypersensitive planet in snooze mode, you may be extra susceptible to people’s shady schemes. It’s a powerful time for inner transformation and forgiveness work, or to dive into research. When Pluto pivots back into direct motion on October 8, those mysteries may have solved themselves.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

But wait…there’s more! Eclipse season kicks off this Saturday, April 30 as the year’s only new moon in Taurus arrives as a game-changing solar eclipse.

Normally this lunation would stop the action and help you get your feet on solid ground. But in 2022, you need both stability and mobility. Put your mind on your money—and your material security in general—but think about it in two ways. First, if you’ve been burning through cash, put out those fires and wrestle your spending under control. Second, get proactive! Let these momentum-boosting moonbeams spur you toward greater earnings, even if that means doing something dramatically out of character. When opportunity knocks, don’t hesitate! A speedy answer is needed to capitalize on the gifts of an eclipse.

2022 Horoscopes for Every Sign

Your complete horoscope for the rest of 2022, from The AstroTwins.

horoscope prediction book for 2022 with yellow cover on a phone and tablet

When it comes to love, sensuality is the name of the game while the Taurus eclipse activates all five of your senses. But what will leave you tingling from head to toe? Find ways to level up your skills in the lovemaking department. Hint: Focus on foreplay, touch and anything body-based. Since Taurus rules our material possessions, couples may find themselves at odds about finances or values. This is your cue to get it all out in the open and, ideally, attempt to resolve your differences. Stay open to the creative and surprising solutions a solar eclipse can reveal.

And be warned: The answers you find could melt us into giant puddles of mush...or morph us into the sultriest sirens the world has ever seen. During the eclipse, supersizer Jupiter nuzzles up to seductive Venus in Pisces, the sign of fantasy. The Venus-Jupiter duo calls for love that is passionate, limitless, honest, and true. Let fauxmances crumble and situation-ships implode. There are nearly eight billion people on the planet, and at least three who could be your soulmate. Keep reeling in the same sad sacks? Stop fishing in that factory-farm pond and cast your line into wider oceans where you might find someone wild and fresh. Since Jupiter is the global ambassador, diversify your dating portfolio. Need to rev things up with your amour? A change of scenery will get your blood pumping!

Read your sign's weekly horoscope here.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
LEARN MORE
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

A Daily Habit To Become More Emotionally Intelligent, From A Psychologist

Carla Marie Manly, Ph.D.
A Daily Habit To Become More Emotionally Intelligent, From A Psychologist
Spirituality

For The Tarot Lovers: Pulling This One Card Is A Sure Sign To Take Action

Sarah Regan
For The Tarot Lovers: Pulling This One Card Is A Sure Sign To Take Action
Integrative Health

Top Health Experts Are Raving Over This Sustainable Fish Oil Supplement

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Top Health Experts Are Raving Over This Sustainable Fish Oil Supplement
Integrative Health

3 Major Ways This Unexpected Supplement Supports Cardiovascular Health*

Josey Murray
3 Major Ways This Unexpected Supplement Supports Cardiovascular Health*
Home

Strangers Say My Dog Smells Incredible — & It's Thanks To This Natural Shampoo

Braelyn Wood
Strangers Say My Dog Smells Incredible — & It's Thanks To This Natural Shampoo
Integrative Health

8 Throat-Soothing Teas To Sip During Allergy Season, According To Science

Merrell Readman
8 Throat-Soothing Teas To Sip During Allergy Season, According To Science
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

You're Probably Not Getting Enough Of This Crucial Mineral — How To Fix That

Merrell Readman
You're Probably Not Getting Enough Of This Crucial Mineral — How To Fix That
Integrative Health

This Eating Strategy Can Help You Sleep Through The *Entire* Night

Emma Loewe
This Eating Strategy Can Help You Sleep Through The *Entire* Night
Beauty

The Gold-Star Ingredient That Can Actually Keep Your Lips Hydrated

Hannah Frye
The Gold-Star Ingredient That Can Actually Keep Your Lips Hydrated
Integrative Health

The Little Known Reason B Vitamins Are Essential For Cognitive Function*

Morgan Chamberlain
The Little Known Reason B Vitamins Are Essential For Cognitive Function*
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Is So Good, It Constantly Goes Out Of Stock

Jamie Schneider
This Brightening Moisturizer Is So Good, It Constantly Goes Out Of Stock
Beauty

This Underrated Fruit Is A+ For Evening Out Your Skin Tone

Hannah Frye
This Underrated Fruit Is A+ For Evening Out Your Skin Tone
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/weekly-horoscope-for-april-25-may-1-2022-from-astrotwins

Your article and new folder have been saved!