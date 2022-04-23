A Game-Changing Eclipse Is Coming Our Way: What Astrologers Want You To Know

When it comes to love, sensuality is the name of the game while the Taurus eclipse activates all five of your senses. But what will leave you tingling from head to toe? Find ways to level up your skills in the lovemaking department. Hint: Focus on foreplay, touch and anything body-based. Since Taurus rules our material possessions, couples may find themselves at odds about finances or values. This is your cue to get it all out in the open and, ideally, attempt to resolve your differences. Stay open to the creative and surprising solutions a solar eclipse can reveal.

And be warned: The answers you find could melt us into giant puddles of mush...or morph us into the sultriest sirens the world has ever seen. During the eclipse, supersizer Jupiter nuzzles up to seductive Venus in Pisces, the sign of fantasy. The Venus-Jupiter duo calls for love that is passionate, limitless, honest, and true. Let fauxmances crumble and situation-ships implode. There are nearly eight billion people on the planet, and at least three who could be your soulmate. Keep reeling in the same sad sacks? Stop fishing in that factory-farm pond and cast your line into wider oceans where you might find someone wild and fresh. Since Jupiter is the global ambassador, diversify your dating portfolio. Need to rev things up with your amour? A change of scenery will get your blood pumping!

