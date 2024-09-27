This is no ordinary bar soap: It's made with Volcanic Rock that offers exfoliation, a tingly sensation, and added grip. As for the oil base? It's made from a responsible and certified sustainable palm oil (RSPO). Then the scent of eucalyptus and mint is practically ahh-inducing.

Pro: Sustainable option

Con: Not the most hydrating

Ursa Major Morning Mojo Bar Soap ($14); credobeauty.com