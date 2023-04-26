Narcissists like control. One way to ensure that they always get their way is to isolate their partner from friends and family, who might disagree with the relationship or cast doubts on the narcissist's behaviors. It is common to see a narcissist discourage spending time with friends or family or to try to move with their partner to a new location far away from people that know the couple. In this way, whenever narcissistic gaslighting happens, it is harder for the victim to anchor to a reality different from the one the narcissist portrays.