Working at mindbodygreen, I hear a lot about supplements. We've covered the latest research on everything from collagen to probiotics for years. And while fiber isn't the buzziest of supplements, I've heard plenty about how critical it is for good gut health and smooth digestion. Still, I figured I was getting enough on my own. I'm a vegetarian who eats beans almost daily, not to mention tons of leafy greens, so there's no way I needed a supplement. Or so I thought.