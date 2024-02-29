Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

I Didn't Think I Needed A Fiber Supplement — Now I Swear By This One

Emily Kelleher
Author:
Emily Kelleher
February 29, 2024
Emily Kelleher
Editorial Operations Manager
By Emily Kelleher
Editorial Operations Manager
Emily Kelleher is the editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. Her work has appeared in Shape, Well + Good, Greatist, Romper, Fatherly, and more.
Image by Clique Images / Stocksy
February 29, 2024

Working at mindbodygreen, I hear a lot about supplements. We've covered the latest research on everything from collagen to probiotics for years. And while fiber isn't the buzziest of supplements, I've heard plenty about how critical it is for good gut health and smooth digestion. Still, I figured I was getting enough on my own. I'm a vegetarian who eats beans almost daily, not to mention tons of leafy greens, so there's no way I needed a supplement. Or so I thought.

When I learned that 95% of Americans fail to get enough, I started to second-guess myself. I decided to take a closer look at my fiber intake.

I thought back to everything I'd ate over the past three days, and added up the fiber content of each food. A half cup of oats offers four grams,1 the pear I ate for a snack delivered about five2, and a half cup of chickpeas delivered another 6 grams3. But by the end of each day, my fiber count was barely making it out of the teens, when the National Academies4 recommends women my age eat a minimum of 25 grams of fiber per day.

I've heard my colleagues rave about organic fiber potency+, so I decided to give it a shot.

My meals were suddenly twice as filling

I started mixing the flavorless powder into my breakfast. I knew smoothies would be a safe bet, but I was pleasantly surprised at how seamlessly it stirred into yogurt and oatmeal too. I never detected a difference in flavor or texture.

I usually eat breakfast between 8 and 9 a.m. and opt for a mid-morning snack before lunch (at 1 or 2 in the afternoon). But a few days into taking organic fiber potency+, the extra hit of fiber was suddenly powering me through the whole morning—sans snack. 

I later learned that soluble fiber (found in organic fiber potency+ in the form of guar bean fiber) slows down the speed at which food moves through the intestines, helping to prolong how full you feel. It also supports some of the hormones involved in appetite regulation5.*

I eat intuitively and am not one to demonize a snack between meals. But truthfully I'd rather add something to a meal to make it more filling than find myself in the kitchen again an hour later, dirtying more dishes and disrupting my workflow.

It's nice to know that this simple addition to my meals is great for blood sugar balance, helps feed my good gut bacteria6, and can even support healthy cholesterol levels.7*

The takeaway

I've finished my first bag of organic fiber potency+ and will definitely be ordering more. Besides the fact that it helps make my meals more filling, I love that adding more fiber to my diet supports my gut health, blood sugar, and cholesterol.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Tempted To Try The "75 Soft" Challenge? Read This First
Integrative Health

Tempted To Try The "75 Soft" Challenge? Read This First

Hannah Frye

Sleep Trackers Use This Metric—But There's No Universal Definition
Integrative Health

Sleep Trackers Use This Metric—But There's No Universal Definition

Julia Guerra

PSA: Taking This Vitamin At Night Can Disrupt Your Sleep
Integrative Health

PSA: Taking This Vitamin At Night Can Disrupt Your Sleep

Hannah Frye

I'm A Functional Dentist: These Tips Actually Prevent Bad Breath Long Term
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional Dentist: These Tips Actually Prevent Bad Breath Long Term

Hannah Frye

Understanding *This* Will Help You Hack Your Libido For The Better
Women's Health

Understanding *This* Will Help You Hack Your Libido For The Better

Hannah Frye

Could This Antioxidant-Rich Supplement Be The Key To A Long, Healthy Life?*
Integrative Health

Could This Antioxidant-Rich Supplement Be The Key To A Long, Healthy Life?*

Morgan Chamberlain

I Struggle With Attention — This Supplement Helps Me Excel At Work & Life
Integrative Health

I Struggle With Attention — This Supplement Helps Me Excel At Work & Life

Hannah Margaret Allen

The Link Between Depression & Body Temperature, From New Research
Mental Health

The Link Between Depression & Body Temperature, From New Research

Hannah Frye

Nutrition & Longevity Experts Love This Plant-Packed Metabolism Supplement
Integrative Health

Nutrition & Longevity Experts Love This Plant-Packed Metabolism Supplement

Morgan Chamberlain

Tempted To Try The "75 Soft" Challenge? Read This First
Integrative Health

Tempted To Try The "75 Soft" Challenge? Read This First

Hannah Frye

Sleep Trackers Use This Metric—But There's No Universal Definition
Integrative Health

Sleep Trackers Use This Metric—But There's No Universal Definition

Julia Guerra

PSA: Taking This Vitamin At Night Can Disrupt Your Sleep
Integrative Health

PSA: Taking This Vitamin At Night Can Disrupt Your Sleep

Hannah Frye

I'm A Functional Dentist: These Tips Actually Prevent Bad Breath Long Term
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional Dentist: These Tips Actually Prevent Bad Breath Long Term

Hannah Frye

Understanding *This* Will Help You Hack Your Libido For The Better
Women's Health

Understanding *This* Will Help You Hack Your Libido For The Better

Hannah Frye

Could This Antioxidant-Rich Supplement Be The Key To A Long, Healthy Life?*
Integrative Health

Could This Antioxidant-Rich Supplement Be The Key To A Long, Healthy Life?*

Morgan Chamberlain

I Struggle With Attention — This Supplement Helps Me Excel At Work & Life
Integrative Health

I Struggle With Attention — This Supplement Helps Me Excel At Work & Life

Hannah Margaret Allen

The Link Between Depression & Body Temperature, From New Research
Mental Health

The Link Between Depression & Body Temperature, From New Research

Hannah Frye

Nutrition & Longevity Experts Love This Plant-Packed Metabolism Supplement
Integrative Health

Nutrition & Longevity Experts Love This Plant-Packed Metabolism Supplement

Morgan Chamberlain

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.