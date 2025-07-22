Mountain pose is relatively straightforward, but it's still important to maintain a straight line with your body and a tight, braced core as you prepare to move into the rest of your flow. As you raise your arms to the sky, make sure you're not also bringing up your shoulders to meet your ears—instead, they should remain pressed down in opposition to your arms. Maintaining a slight bend in the knees is always good practice, as it will help your flow become more relaxed.