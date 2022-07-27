Want To Feel Stronger & More Grounded? Try This Beginner-Friendly Yoga Pose

If you’ve never done yoga before, then you may find the whole practice to be a bit daunting. And with moves like crow pose and the classic headstand, who can blame you? However, not every staple movement in yoga is quite so challenging—there are some poses that are relatively easy to do and act as a cornerstone to your practice. One of the most important of these moves is mountain pose.

The starting point for your sun salutation, mountain pose is a simple grounding stance that prepares the body for movement—but just because it’s easy doesn’t mean form isn’t important. Here, certified yoga teacher Phyllicia Bonanno demonstrates exactly how to set yourself up for success in your next flow, positioning your body in mountain pose.