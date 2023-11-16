Always ask yourself: Are you hungry, thirsty, or have you remembered to use the bathroom? Blood glucose spikes can change the way we see things, and my neurodiverse clients often forget to use the bathroom, so holding it in can cause a lot of bodily tension. Then check in if you are feeling well enough—a headache can throw you off, and during the last few days before a woman’s periods, sometimes our brains tell us things we should not believe.