We may not be physically “sheltering in place” anymore, but the lingering impact of our decade’s devastating start lingers everywhere. Moving away from that grim beginning doesn’t sound like the worst thing. Stars: summon the celestial makeover squad and let’s get a do-over on the 2020s underway?

The first planet to move is Saturn, which will shift into Pisces on March 7, in sync with the Virgo full moon. Saturn in Pisces is a paradox: the planet of boundaries and harsh reality is in the sign of fantasy and blurred edges. At best, this could bring some structure to creative and spiritual pursuits. (Read our post all about Saturn in Pisces here.)

Will life start to feel like an episode of White Lotus? Figuring out what’s real and what lies beneath will be an ongoing, er, adventure. We last experienced Saturn in Pisces from May 31, 1993 to April 7, 1996. Before that Saturn floated in the cosmic Fish’s pond from March 25, 1964 to March 4, 1967. (If you were born during these times, you could be starting your first or second Saturn return!) Look back to those times if you were around and you could see repeating themes.

We’re not suggesting that this decade’s challenges—climate crisis, war, economic upheaval to name a few—will simply go away because two planets move. However, these profound transits can snap us out of auto-pilot, leaving us awakened and alert. In this state, we tend to mobilize and get active, which can help usher in solutions or at least, get us unstuck.