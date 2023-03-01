March 2023 Monthly Horoscope: The Decade’s Next Turning Point
March is arguably the biggest astrological month of 2023, set to usher in profound changes that will unfold for the rest of the year. The world we’ve grown accustomed to, for better or worse, starts to shift as two major outer planets (Saturn and Pluto) move into new signs for the first time since 1996 and 1798.
What to expect in the stars this month.
These transits begin to break us out of energy patterns we’ve been in since the 2020s started—largely spawned by this same cosmic duo.
On January 12, 2020, Saturn and shadowy Pluto made a historic conjunction (meetup) in Capricorn for the first time since 1518. Then, on March 21, 2020, restrictive Saturn started a three-year visit to Aquarius, the sign of society and groups, right as the United States imposed its first lockdown mandate.
We may not be physically “sheltering in place” anymore, but the lingering impact of our decade’s devastating start lingers everywhere. Moving away from that grim beginning doesn’t sound like the worst thing. Stars: summon the celestial makeover squad and let’s get a do-over on the 2020s underway?
The first planet to move is Saturn, which will shift into Pisces on March 7, in sync with the Virgo full moon. Saturn in Pisces is a paradox: the planet of boundaries and harsh reality is in the sign of fantasy and blurred edges. At best, this could bring some structure to creative and spiritual pursuits. (Read our post all about Saturn in Pisces here.)
Will life start to feel like an episode of White Lotus? Figuring out what’s real and what lies beneath will be an ongoing, er, adventure. We last experienced Saturn in Pisces from May 31, 1993 to April 7, 1996. Before that Saturn floated in the cosmic Fish’s pond from March 25, 1964 to March 4, 1967. (If you were born during these times, you could be starting your first or second Saturn return!) Look back to those times if you were around and you could see repeating themes.
We’re not suggesting that this decade’s challenges—climate crisis, war, economic upheaval to name a few—will simply go away because two planets move. However, these profound transits can snap us out of auto-pilot, leaving us awakened and alert. In this state, we tend to mobilize and get active, which can help usher in solutions or at least, get us unstuck.
Two weeks after Saturn departs from Aquarius, alchemical Pluto picks up the baton, making a short visit to the Water Bearer’s realm from March 23 to June 11.
This is a glimpse of what the next two decades will hold: Pluto returns to Aquarius for the long haul on November 19, 2024, staying until January 2044! Our brains hurt just thinking about it, but this is where we’re headed. (Read our extensive post on Pluto in Aquarius here!)
Pluto last visited Aquarius from 1778 to 1798, right as the United States began its first wobbly steps as a nation. From industrial advances to the minting of the U.S. dollar to the French Revolution, Pluto in Aquarius was a time of radical change and innovation.
We’re already seeing glimpses of Pluto’s fingerprints in this tech-savvy sign, from the obsession with all things AI to cryptocurrency. (ChatGPT, give me my horoscope for the next 20 years?)
Outside of these massive moments, there are lots of other March highlights.
On March 2, the “great benefics" Venus and Jupiter will make an exact union in the sky (visible under clear conditions), showering us with good fortune as they meet in Aries.
Then, on the 30th, Venus will connect with unconventional Uranus in its home sign of Taurus, which could bring an exciting album drop or artistic moment, and a great day to be spontaneous in love.
Speaking of Aries, the March 20 spring equinox sets off the Season of the Ram, which is immediately followed by the first of a rare duo of Aries new moons, on March 21 and April 20. The second of these will be an eclipse, and some astrologers believe you can feel an eclipse’s impact up to a month prior. With supersizer Jupiter in Aries until May 16, a robust four weeks are in store.
Then on March 25, energizer Mars finally concludes an extended seven-month visit to Gemini that started back on August 20, 2022. We hosted the action planet in the communication sign five times longer than its usual stay—once again, a lingering energy pattern that probably started to become habitual. If you’ve been talking, thinking, bickering and brainstorming at warp speed, get ready for a much-needed mental break.
Mars will move into Cancer from March 25 to May 20, where it’s said to be in “fall” (a weakened state since the “yang” energy of Mars isn’t that comfortable in the “yin” waters of Cancer). For the next couple months, our emotions, homes and personal lives can be a source of both friction and fuel. This March 30, Mars will high-five Saturn when the two form a supportive trine. This could be a great moment to put a solid plan behind one of your most exciting ideas.
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.