March’s full moon in Virgo is set to peak at 7:42 a.m. EDT on March 7. Virgo is known for being a methodical, practical, and discerning sign, and that's what we can expect from this full moon.

As intuitive astrologer, Lumi Pelinku tells mindbodygreen, "Full Moons are powerful, as they signify the peak moment in what you have built these last couple of weeks. With the Full Moon being in the sign of Virgo, this can bring up themes regarding our health and wellness, and even productivity."

She adds that this moon will also be forming a harmonious and flowing trine with Uranus (the planet of revolution and sudden changes) in Taurus. This aspect will "give us the opportunity to actually initiate these changes, because Uranus wants us to flip the script the script and jumpstart something, in regards to things that are not really working for us," Pelinku explains.

Full moons are, after all, an opportunity for release and recalibration, and this couldn't be a better time for it as we approach the astrological new year and an Aries new moon later this month. Plus, Pelinku notes, Saturn is also moving into Pisces after two and a half years in Aquarius on the same day as the full moon. "For the next two and a half years," she says, "our ideas of structure will shift into a new paradigm of reality," and we're making our preparations for these changes now.