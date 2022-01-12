 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
The Only Tip You'll Ever Need To Expertly Apply Top Eyeliner 

The Only Tip You'll Ever Need To Expertly Apply Top Eyeliner 

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
The Only Tip You'll Ever Need To Expertly & Easily Apply Top Eyeliner

Image by Liliya Rodnikova / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
January 12, 2022 — 12:04 PM

As someone who adores an undone, finger-painted makeup look, eyeliner typically does not make it in the rotation. Forget about a sharp, winged tip—even creating a clean line proves quite the challenge with these shaky fingers. That is, until I received this gold-mine tip during a Zoom event with makeup artist Rose-Marie Swift, founder of clean makeup and skin care brand RMS Beauty

Now? My eyeliner looks expert-level, and it's just as easy as swiping on shadow. 

A tip to expertly apply top eyeliner. 

I wholeheartedly believe that eyeliner can smell fear. Read: Every time I try to create the perfect line, tracing the skin ever so slowly, it ends up looking jagged with gaps of skin poking through. And when I try to fill in those slots, I end up making the line thicker and thicker until it practically devours my entire lid space.

So Swift recommends ditching perfection with a simple tip. "Aim at the lashes, not at the skin," she says. You see, even though the liner may be pointed down toward the lashes, most of the pigment will wind up right along the lash line, with zero gaps of skin. The famed makeup artist demonstrates it herself, using her Straight Line Eye Kohl Pencil to create an effortless flick—if your line does end up a bit wobbly, the sponge tip makes it easy to blend and smudge the soft kohl (you'll just end up with more of a smoky eyeliner). 

A final note: Don't stretch your lids while applying eyeliner. Sure, it might create a smoother surface for a finicky pencil or felt tip, but tugging at your delicate lid skin can exacerbate sagging down the line. We suggest skipping this habit if you can; plus, you can aim for the lashes without pulling your skin taut. 

Advertisement

The takeaway.

Top eyeliner is tough to tackle, whether you're opting for a classic line or glam cat-eye. To make the venture much easier, do like Swift and aim for the lashes instead of the lid skin. Chances are you'll wind up with a clean application, and any errors you do make will be undetectable under a coat of mascara.

Want to turn your passion for wellbeing into a fulfilling career? Become a Certified Health Coach! Learn more here.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her...

More On This Topic

Beauty

This One Common Mistake Will Make Your Perfume Wear Off Within The Hour

Jamie Schneider
This One Common Mistake Will Make Your Perfume Wear Off Within The Hour
Beauty

This Skin Care Expert Wants You To Have 3 "Skin Snacks" A Day

Alexandra Engler
This Skin Care Expert Wants You To Have 3 "Skin Snacks" A Day
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Functional Food

Eating More Of This Healthy Fat Can Lead To A Longer Life, Study Says

Abby Moore
Eating More Of This Healthy Fat Can Lead To A Longer Life, Study Says
Love

10 Signs You're With The Right Person At The Wrong Time

Julie Nguyen
10 Signs You're With The Right Person At The Wrong Time
Spirituality

I'm A Professional Intuitive & Here's How I'm Navigating Mercury Retrograde

Natasha Levinger
I'm A Professional Intuitive & Here's How I'm Navigating Mercury Retrograde
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Sex

I'm A Sex Therapist: Look Out For These 9 Signs Of An Unsatisfying Sex Life

Rachel Wright, LMFT
I'm A Sex Therapist: Look Out For These 9 Signs Of An Unsatisfying Sex Life
Recipes

This Gut Expert's Smoothie Keeps You Full & Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Jamie Schneider
This Gut Expert's Smoothie Keeps You Full & Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar
Functional Food

How To Personalize Your Diet Like A Dietitian: 7 Strategic Steps

Ella Davar, R.D., CDN
How To Personalize Your Diet Like A Dietitian: 7 Strategic Steps
Integrative Health

No Matter How Stressful My Day, This Supplement Calms Me Down At Night*

Caroline Jordan
No Matter How Stressful My Day, This Supplement Calms Me Down At Night*
Integrative Health

Which Is The Superior Supplement: Fish Oil Or Omega-3?

Morgan Chamberlain
Which Is The Superior Supplement: Fish Oil Or Omega-3?
Nature

5 Ways To Get Outside More This Winter (For The Sake Of Your Mental Health)

Emma Loewe
5 Ways To Get Outside More This Winter (For The Sake Of Your Mental Health)
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/makeup-artists-tip-to-expertly-apply-top-eyeliner

Your article and new folder have been saved!