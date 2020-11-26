This Can Help Light Sleepers Make It Through The Night, Every Night

There are many causes of frequent wakeups—some of which are easier to control. If you think you might have an underlying sleep issue like sleep apnea, that’s something to get checked out by your doctor.

If it’s your environment that keeps jolting you awake, experiment with new ways to make sure your room is as cool, quiet, and dark as possible and that the humidity levels are in a normal range. If the urge to go to the bathroom is the issue, maybe ditch that glass of water by your bed and stop drinking water a bit earlier in the evening.

Addressed these factors and still have trouble staying asleep? It could be lingering worries from the day that are keeping you from restorative rest.

Research shows that when we’re holding onto too much stress at night, our sympathetic nervous system is activated. That’s the one responsible for our fight or flight response, and it sends a signal to the rest of the body to produce stimulating hormones like adrenaline, norepinephrine, and cortisol. Not exactly a recipe for peaceful, steady sleep.