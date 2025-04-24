Advertisement
The Lyrid Meteor Shower Takes Place This Month—These Signs Will Feel It The Most
The Lyrid meteor shower is lighting up skies this month between April 16 and 25—and while it's a sight for sore eyes, to be sure, it also has some astrological implications.
Namely, according to astrology expert Neda, the stars will align for love during the April Lyrids, as the sun finds itself in sensual Taurus, prompting a desire for physical intimacy. Meanwhile, she explains, the moon is cozying up with fiery Sagittarius, fueling romantic risk-taking.
Mars and Jupiter are also connecting in emotional Cancer, while Venus (the planet of love) flirts with Gemini, and Pluto turns retrograde in Capricorn. All together? This astrological forecast is encouraging transformation, particularly in how we approach control, commitment, and vulnerability.
“Prepare for fireworks, above and within, as the planetary lineup sparks emotionally charged, fast-burning connections,” Neda says, adding that this cosmic change will affect some zodiac signs more intensely than others.
These zodiac signs will feel the Lyrids most
Cancer, Scorpio & Pisces
The water signs of the zodiac can expect to be most impacted by this month's Lyrid meteor shower, according to Neda. As she explains, “These signs will feel it most, especially in matters of intimacy and healing. With Mars and Jupiter moving through Cancer, emotions and sexual energy are heightened."
In general, the Lyrid shower is a powerful time to explore emotional intimacy and embrace vulnerability, Neda explains, as powerful waves of passion clash with heightened sensitivity to rejection or distance.
"Trust your intuition, lower your guard, and speak your truth," she adds. "Don’t let fear hold you back from pursuing the intimacy you crave.”
Gemini & Sagittarius
Up next, we have two opposite signs who can expect to be impacted by this meteor shower. As Neda notes, Gemini and Sagittarius may find themselves in an asteroid belt of their own, navigating spontaneous encounters, flirty messages, and travel-related romances.
Their love lives might be shifting dramatically right now, and while it's definitely exciting, Neda says these relationships aren’t built for longevity—so enjoy the ride without overthinking it.
"With Venus in Gemini and the moon in Sagittarius, expect the unexpected: unforeseen messages, spontaneous meetups, and exciting opportunities for connection," she explains, adding, "It’s a moment to enjoy the adventure, embrace the thrill of something new, and let your heart explore."
In other words? Say yes, be bold, and flirt back—just remember that not every spark burns forever, Neda advises.
Taurus, Virgo & Capricorn
Finally, we have the earth signs—Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn—who can also expect some shake ups around this meteor shower. According to Neda, they can count on rising tensions as their craving for stability clashes with the Lyrid’s disruptive energy.
"Sudden flashes of clarity may shake the foundations of their steady but stagnant relationships, with Capricorns, in particular, set for a cosmic shake-up given the transformative pull of Pluto’s retrograde," Neda says.
While the Taurus sun supports the earth signs' practical approach to love, the meteor shower—combined with Pluto’s retrograde—is stirring the pot. This may prompt you to reassess everything you’ve built. "Is your relationship solid, or are you just settling for stability? The planets’ message to Earth signs is clear: don’t resist the unexpected; explore it," Neda says.
She also recommends remaining open to change, even if it’s uncomfortable, and letting go of those you no longer align with to make space for new connections.
The takeaway
When we understand how astrological events will impact us, we're that much more equipped to handle them with grace and ease. For the earth and water signs, as well as Gemini and Sagittarius, this meteor shower might cause some shake ups—but that's what keeps love interesting.