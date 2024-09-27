Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

Curious About Cancer & Capricorn Compatibility? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
September 27, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Cancer basics
Capricorn basics
Astrological compatibility
Friendship
Love & romance
Pros
Cons
Summary
September 27, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

All 12 zodiac signs are unique, and that means some astrological pairs get along better than others. In the case of Cancer and Capricorn, these opposing signs might just prove that opposites do, indeed, attract.

Here's what to know about Cancer and Capricorn compatibility in romance, friendship, and more.

Understanding Cancer & Capricorn

Before we dive into Cancer and Capricorn's compatibility, let's take a look at what these signs are all about as individuals.

Cancer overview

Cancer is the fourth sign of the astrological year, associated with the fourth house of home and family, and is a water sign ruled by the moon. Cancer is a cardinal sign and is represented by the crab, with cancer being the general word for "crab" in Latin. Cancer is also a yin (feminine) sign.

Cancerians are known to be:

  • Nurturing
  • Sensitive/empathetic
  • Sentimental
  • Homey
  • Moody
  • Loyal
  • Creative
  • Protective

Capricorn overview

Capricorn is the 10th sign of the astrological year and is associated with the 10th house of career and public image. Capricorn, like Cancer, is a cardinal sign, but it is also an earth sign. Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, the planet of structure and discipline, represented by the mythical sea goat, and is a yin (feminine) sign.

Capricorn people are known to be:

  • Hard working
  • Resilient
  • Ambitious
  • Authentic
  • Serious
  • Dedicated
  • Wise
  • Structured

Cancer & Capricorn astrological compatibility

When you think about serious and structured Capricorn with soft and sentimental Cancer, you might think they couldn't be more different. And in a sense, you're right; these two are opposite signs on the zodiac wheel.

But like two sides of the same coin, when these Cancer and Capricorn get together, they can achieve a deep sense of harmony. As the AstroTwins previously wrote for mindbodygreen, opposite signs can be highly compatible, even a soul mate match.

According to them, "You each have a distinct role, but you're a tag team, too. With an opposite sign, you're challenged to grow as a person and take responsibility for your part of the relationship."

Of course, this isn't always the "easiest" dynamic and will require understanding and learning from each other—but that's what relationships are all about! After all, being with someone too similar can result in stagnancy, but with a Cancer and Cap, they'll rarely feel stuck.

As astrology expert Imani Quinn notes, these two have a great balance of sensitivity and nurturing from Cancer, with Capricorn providing the solid ground and stability. Plus, since they're both cardinal signs, they're always ready to try new things, come up with a plan together, or take on an exciting project.

Before we dive into more about this pairing, it's important to note that you need both people's full birth charts (aka "synastry") to get the whole picture of their compatibility.

That said, here's a bit more on how these two signs match up.

Cancer & Capricorn in friendship

As aforementioned, Cancer and Capricorn are considered astrological soul mates, and soul mates don't always have to be romantic! In a Cancer and Capricorn friendship, the twins say, you create a powerful tag team where both people can discover new, inspiring perspectives on life through the other person.

It's like seeing yourself "from an enlightening bird's-eye-view distance," the twins say. For instance, Capricorn shows Cancer where they can be more disciplined on their path to success, while Cancer shows Capricorn where they're being too hard on themselves.

When these two join forces, as friends or even as colleagues, they can create something bigger than the two of them, according to the twins. And considering Capricorn is one of the hardest working zodiac signs, while Cancer is one of the best self-starters, there's no telling what they can accomplish together.

Ultimately, the hallmarks of this friendship include long term loyalty, support, and feeling at home with each other.

Cancer & Capricorn in love

In love, Cancer and Cap will feel like they've finally found "the one." In a metaphorical sense, there's a very healing aspect to this pair, with water and earth coming together to make rich, soothing clay. Where some signs repel each other, Cancer and Capricorn are inexplicably drawn together.

Just because they can feel the spark doesn't mean they'll dive right in, however. Where an impulsive Aries or bold Sag might pursue with no abandon and then jump ship at the first sign of trouble, Cancer and Capricorn both prefer to take things slow.

For one thing, Cancer needs a lot of emotional security to open up, while Capricorn tends to prioritize other goals over dating. Eventually, though, they'll both realize there's no need to run.

According to astrology expert Evan Nathaniel Grim, "Cancers have a scarcity mindset, and they appreciate safety and security and comfort because of this." As such, he explains, "[Cancer's partner] has to be reliable. They have to be dependable. [They have to] feel as though they're going to be able to build something with you long term—and they cannot be too flighty."

Sounds like your standard Capricorn, right? And meanwhile, Grim says, Capricorn takes a no-nonsense approach to things, including love. They're looking to build something for the long term, but Grim notes it's also important they find someone who helps them let their emotional guard down. Cancer is just the person who can "let [Capricorn] vocalize how they're feeling and then realize they're not going to be rejected or judged for what they share."

Pros & cons

Pros

Depending on what you're looking for in a relationship, there are plenty of pros and cons to this astrological makeup. Again, they are astrological soul mates, but no one ever said soul mate relationships were a cake walk.

As the twins explain, when Cancer and Cap get together, it's like everything suddenly makes sense, their lives appearing like a finished painting. "This can be a little uncomfortable, but if you've manifested an opposite sign partnership, it means you're ready to grow up," they say.

Indeed, it's not always easy to face someone who shows you where you need to balance and grow. For Capricorn and Cancer, they'll balance the extremes of rigidity versus fluidity, structure versus softness, and discipline versus creativity, respectively.

As you might imagine, the twins add, this helps both people not only develop the art of compromise, but also push them to grow as individuals. At the end of the day, we'd consider that a big "pro," even if it takes a while to get it right.

Cons

Even astrological soul mates can have their qualms, and for Cancer and Cap, you can look to Cancer's moods and Capricorn's seriousness as the source of a lot of their problems.

As aforementioned, Cancers require a lot of emotional safety, which can look like reassurance that stoic Capricorn isn't used to providing. Vice versa, Capricorn may not want to get bogged down by emotional "relationship stuff" when they're busy or on a deadline. Naturally, sensitive Cancer might take that personally.

For these two, understanding that they do have different needs and priorities in the short term will help them hold onto their vision for the long term. Capricorn shows they care by putting in the work to secure their future, while Cancer is more sentimental and caring.

They both show love in different ways, so knowing that right off the bat—and remembering it in times of conflict—can help keep these two from feeling misunderstood.

The takeaway

There are few astrological pairings more nurturing and grounding than Capricorn and Cancer. These astrological soul mates are like the power couple everyone else wants to be, and with their longterm vision and emotional intimacy, they have what it takes to make it last.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.