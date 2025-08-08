According to Kaerhart, the Lion's Gate portal is also a good time to "examine how you're currently exerting your power and consider the type of power you'd like to yield in the future." This makes it an opportunity to start manifesting what you want to call in. Just don't act rashly or focus on short-term gains, she adds, as eight represents the number of infinity. "Instead, use your energy wisely and trust that rapid growth is in store, preparing for blastoff," she says.