In my book, Sun Signs in Love, I explain that the square aspect happens when you are three signs away from your significant other, which creates a tricky, competitive, and vigorous atmosphere. The feel of this relationship usually leaves one or both partners requiring more from the other, and they'll both need to be very conscientious not to unload their negativity on each other and create friction. There is so much to learn from this aspect, but it must be done in a supportive and constructive manner.