The key to keeping the lashes you have long and healthy is avoiding physical stress—which includes pulling at the lids with your palms and/or harsh makeup removers. In fact, experts regard rubbing your lashes as one of the main culprits for eyelash loss, since constantly tugging on your eyes can damage the lid skin and pluck out those flutters. When you do touch your eyes—say, you have an itch or you’re washing your face—be sure to keep your touch featherlight.

To a similar point, you also might want to try sleeping on your back, so your pillow doesn’t tug on your lid skin while you snooze. If you’re a stomach-sleeper through and through, you might want to invest in a silk or satin pillowcase at the very least—these are much gentler on your skin (and lash hairs), as they don't cause as much friction.