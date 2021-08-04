You can think of the King of Wands as trailblazer energy, tarot reader and founder of Witchy Wellness Leah Vanderveldt explains to mbg. It represents "the highest expression of how you can use your unique forms of creativity to build the life you want," she says, adding that it calls on you to serve in total alignment with you who truly are.

With the suit of Wands in a tarot deck connecting to the element of fire, and Kings representing fire as well, the King of Wands offers double the heat. Pulling this card is a sign that you should take full command of your own energy, including how you expend and conserve it, Vanderveldt notes.

The King of Wands also relates to enthusiasm and creativity. "This is a 'doer' energy for sure but one that does so with vision and purpose. It's contained and sustained fire," she adds.