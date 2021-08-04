What You Need To Know If You Pull The King Of Wands In A Tarot Reading
Whether you're looking for answers about your past or insight into your future, tarot readings are a helpful tool for asking important questions. Your traditional tarot deck will have 78 cards, and if you happen to pull the King of Wands, take it as a sign that it's time to take charge. Here's what to know next time this fiery card pops up.
What does the King of Wands mean?
You can think of the King of Wands as trailblazer energy, tarot reader and founder of Witchy Wellness Leah Vanderveldt explains to mbg. It represents "the highest expression of how you can use your unique forms of creativity to build the life you want," she says, adding that it calls on you to serve in total alignment with you who truly are.
With the suit of Wands in a tarot deck connecting to the element of fire, and Kings representing fire as well, the King of Wands offers double the heat. Pulling this card is a sign that you should take full command of your own energy, including how you expend and conserve it, Vanderveldt notes.
The King of Wands also relates to enthusiasm and creativity. "This is a 'doer' energy for sure but one that does so with vision and purpose. It's contained and sustained fire," she adds.
What does it mean for love & relationships?
When pulled upright:
sleep support+
If you pulled the King of Wands in a reading about love or a relationship, it's asking you to be bold and direct with what you want, Vanderveldt explains, adding that "this isn't the time for hiding who you are or your desires."
Don't be afraid to show up for yourself and be open about what's most important to you. "And be open to what the other person wants, as well," she adds. This King, in particular, has very independent energy, so be mindful not to ignore what others are bringing to the table.
When pulled in reverse:
Pulling a tarot card in reverse doesn't always send its meaning upside-down. According to Vanderveldt, if you pull the King of Wands in reverse, it can actually suggest a crisis of confidence—particularly in yourself. "It can also indicate a resistance to what's not working," she adds.
If you feel like you're on a rough road to success, it's not surprising you pulled this card, as both Kings and Wands often come up in these times. Is there an aspect of the relationship that isn't working, but you're still avoiding it? If so, Vanderveldt says this card calls you to focus on what you want for your life and your relationship and to communicate it. This will help you find a better way forward.
What does it mean for professional & financial matters?
When pulled upright:
Being a very independent tarot character, the King of Wands is quite the trailblazer in a career reading. Vanderveldt summarizes this card's message as: "You can respect what others are doing, and even be inspired by it, but not waste any time comparing yourself to them."
Where does your enthusiasm lie, and what do your instincts tell you? How can you bring your natural gifts and authenticity to your professional life? "Those things, combined with consistent devotion and strategy, will bring you to new levels of success," she says.
And if those gifts feel out of reach, she suggests exploring that. Perhaps you refer to the cards for more insight, confide in your loved ones, or even peek at your birth chart to figure out where those natural talents lie.
When pulled in reverse:
Are you resisting owning your gifts? This card in reverse is a reminder to live unapologetically. According to Vanderveldt, the King of Wands reversed in a career reading urges you to stop making excuses, discrediting your ideas, and hiding your light.
This could look like not following through on ideas or not giving those ideas enough action. Ask yourself if you can start to implement some strategic moves, as well as creative ones, to shake things up. Remember, "marketing yourself isn't sleazy or weird when you're adding value to the world," she adds. "Don't be afraid to show up and share your ideas."
What does it mean for challenges ahead?
When pulled upright:
If you pull the King of Wands in a reading about problems or challenges you're facing (or will face), Vanderveldt notes this fiery card can sometimes burn a bit too hot. Maybe that means overconfidence that translates to brashness, restlessness, or anticipating the next thing without taking time to enjoy what you've accomplished and created, she explains.
"The thing that will temper the energy of this fiery trailblazer is some grounding and cooling," she says, adding. "Getting present is key."
Another reminder from this card: Everything doesn't need to be so serious. Make space to enjoy and celebrate as good things happen, and hold to your sense of joy and play as you build your dreams, Vanderveldt adds.
When pulled in reverse:
Does your own inner fire feel like it's not burning as bright lately? Pulling this card in reverse can signify a dampening of your fire, perhaps because it's weighed down by insecurities or unfulfilled dreams.
Maybe you have achieved goals, but they're not truly in alignment with who you are, so they don't actually offer a sense of accomplishment. "There's a comparison or silent judgment that comes in with this energy, holding you back from being completely you," she adds.
Again, this card is all about taking charge and owning your fire—so work on identifying those areas where you're holding yourself back or living out of alignment.
The bottom line.
If you pull the King of Wands, in many contexts it's a call to carve your own path fearlessly and joyously. Take up space, do your thing, and let your inner fire burn bright.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.