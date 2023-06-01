As expansive Jupiter settles into its first full month in earthy, grounded Taurus, being right where you are and enjoying the moment might feel like more of an adventure than escaping into Gemini’s “anywhere but here” flights of fancy.

But DO let yourself think bigger than usual on June 3, when the year’s only full moon in supersizer Sagittarius brings our grand visions to a turning point. If you’ve had an inspired idea percolating all year, this could be the moment to act on it.