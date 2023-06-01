Your June 2023 Horoscope, From The AstroTwins
Double your delights between now and June 21, as the Sun moves through Gemini, the sign of the Twins—but keep the mischief-making to a modest setting. Here's your monthly horoscope.
Advertisement
This year’s Gemini season has a more low-key vibe than most
As expansive Jupiter settles into its first full month in earthy, grounded Taurus, being right where you are and enjoying the moment might feel like more of an adventure than escaping into Gemini’s “anywhere but here” flights of fancy.
But DO let yourself think bigger than usual on June 3, when the year’s only full moon in supersizer Sagittarius brings our grand visions to a turning point. If you’ve had an inspired idea percolating all year, this could be the moment to act on it.
Love planet Venus starts an extended four-month trip through Leo on June 5, rolling out the romantic red carpet for the rest of the summer
This dramatic detour is not without a plot twist. From July 22 until September 3, Venus will turn retrograde in Leo. Prepare for this once-every-18-months shakeup by strengthening all of your relationships before then.
Advertisement
On June 11, calculating Pluto backs out of Aquarius
Transformative and mysterious Pluto (which is retrograde from May 1 until October 10) will be backing out of Aquarius on June 11 and taking one of its two final laps through Capricorn, before making a long 20-year trip through Aquarius starting November 19, 2024.
Until January 2024, take a deeper look at your finances, structures and relationship to power. Step into your own leadership and “be the change” you’d like to see on this planet.
In the second half of the month, two planets, structured Saturn (June 17) and hazy Neptune (June 30) will turn retrograde in Pisces for nearly the rest of the year
Saturn is newly in Pisces since March 7, so this backspin will give us a chance to integrate the new energy, which hasn’t been the smoothest ride. Saturn is the planet of boundaries, and Pisces (along with its ruler Neptune) specializes in dissolving them.
We’ve all been learning how to strike the right balance between firmness and compassion—and it might have gotten messy in these earlier days.
Advertisement
The Gemini new moon on June 18, which is also Father’s Day, helps initiate any dialogue
If you need to have a tough but crucial conversation, this lunar lift can plant the seeds. However, since the new moon is at odds with heartstring-tugging Neptune, make sure that guilt and emotional blackmail (however subtle) don’t creep in.
And if you’re serving tough love, be sure to dole out a side of sensitivity to help the medicine go down. Or…you might just wait until June 21, when the Sun slips into sensitive Cancer for a month.
Cancer season kicks off the summer season on June 21, inviting us to pause
It’s also the summer solstice, when the Sun reaches its peak height in the northern hemisphere before beginning its descent. As we enjoy the longest amount of daylight, the Sun also appears to stand still in the sky for about three days, an important moment to pause, revel in our radiance and reconnect to our limitless spiritual power.
In astrology, the Sun represents your identity, the highest essence of who you are. Have you lost touch with that? Now’s your midyear opportunity to come home to yourself—a very Cancerian theme indeed.
Advertisement
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.