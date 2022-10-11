 Skip to content

The Supplement I Use To Optimize My Detoxification, Methylation & Longevity*

Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
October 11, 2022 — 13:29 PM

I’ve been very open about my struggle with suboptimal methylation. For those who don’t already know, I have an MTHFR gene variant that impacts my body’s ability to convert folate and folic acid into active folate (5-MTHF) so it can be used throughout the body for its many essential functions. (You can read more about my methylation story here.)

Methylation is a complex biological process that’s critical for heart health, cognitive function, longevity, detoxification, and so much more. And I’m a part of the large chunk of the U.S. population (over 50%!) that has an MTHFR gene variation that impacts the efficiency of their methylation cycle. 

Since our bodies can’t convert folate as easily as other folks, the folate and methionine pathways (and later, methylation cycle) get jammed, which can lead to increased homocysteine levels—and, subsequently, health implications down the road. 

Before I knew I had an MTHFR gene variant, my homocysteine levels were so high that they even shocked functional medicine doctors. I started taking a key combination of bioactive B vitamins and betaine daily (the same combination of bioactives found in mbg’s methylation support+), and it got me 90% of the way to healthy homocysteine levels.* Then, I plateaued. 

I was stumped. But then I learned that methylation impacts detoxification, and vice versa.

The connection between methylation & detoxification.

Detox pathways and methylation are intrinsically linked, so supporting healthy detoxification is key to promoting a healthy methylation cycle. The problem? We’re dealing with environmental toxins like pesticides, heavy metals, endocrine-disrupting chemicals like BPA, and pollutants more today than ever before.

Considering more than half of Americans have an MTHFR gene variant that impacts methylation and modern toxins are everywhere, this issue affects…well, pretty much everyone in some way. Whether you have the gene variation or not, our natural detox pathways need serious support—and proper methylation is essential. 

A holistic detox supplement that supports 24/7 cellular cleanup actions can help. Enter: mbg’s daily detox+.*

Why I love daily detox+

“Detoxing” used to be equated with recovering after a fun weekend of partying, eating out, and getting less sleep than recommended. Today, we understand that healthy detoxification is an everyday affair. It can’t be solved with a juice cleanse or a day of fasting. Rather, we need to give our natural detox pathways the support they deserve on a daily basis. 

While subpar methylation was a root health issue for me, my detoxification pathways weren’t operating as well as they could either. As it turns out, these two processes were affecting my body’s ability to clear out unwanted toxins.

I started taking daily detox+ to give my elimination organs the 360-degree support they need to filter, bind to, and clear out the “junk” my body doesn’t need.* With a stellar cleanup crew of antioxidant ingredients like glutathione, NAC, selenium, vitamin C, and milk thistle, I know my detoxification system and methylation cycle are taken care of, each and every day.* 

With the help of daily detox+, I was able to move the needle on my homocysteine levels that last 10% to get them in the optimal range.* 

Now, I can confidently support my whole-body health and longevity with the help of this antioxidant-rich detoxification formula alongside methylation support+.* 

The takeaway.

Methylation is a silent issue affecting the majority of Americans. It impacts heart health, brain function, longevity outcomes, and detoxification pathways. My detox organs needed some help ridding my body of the inevitable burden of modern toxins we all face today (and chances are, yours do too).

I think everyone would benefit from daily detox+ to support the body's natural detoxification system.* With an antioxidant-rich formula that combats whole-body oxidative stress, this breakthrough formula promotes comprehensive detoxification processes at the cellular and multi-organ levels (i.e., in the liver, kidneys, gut, skin, lungs, and lymph).* 

To support healthy methylation, optimize your detox pathways, and promote longevity, daily detox+ is a no-brainer.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.

