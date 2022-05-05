A relaxing vacation means something different for everyone—some may spend ample time on the beach, others may prioritize going out with friends, while some may prefer exploring a new city. No matter what vacation looks like to you, packing your beauty essentials can feel pretty overwhelming. Think squelching your favorite formulas into tiny, TSA-approved containers and selecting which products you actually need during your time off.

Here, find our list of essentials to keep handy on vacation. Of course, your day-to-day skin care routine doesn't necessarily need a complete overhaul (aside from increasing your SPF), but our go-to edits can make packing way more of a breeze. Bookmark this list, and feel free to reference our recs before any impromptu getaway.