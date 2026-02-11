Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Close Banner
Beauty

Is Your Skin Dehydrated? Here's An Easy Trick To Find Out

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
February 11, 2026
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Skin Care
Image by Milles Studio / Stocksy
February 11, 2026
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Contrary to how it may appear on the outside, dry skin is not the same as dehydrated skin—the latter is more of a temporary skin situation, whereas dry skin is classified as a continuous skin type.

So if dryness (read: flaking, tightness, dullness) is an occasional occurrence, you might be experiencing skin dehydration, though it can be pretty confusing to determine which one is which—here's one way to tell.

A trick to identify dehydrated skin

"The best way to determine whether your skin is dehydrated is to gently pinch the skin on the cheek," celebrity esthetician Joanna Vargas once told mbg. "If it looks like you have fine lines, you are dehydrated." On the flip side, if your skin is ultra-hydrated from the inside out (more on that next), then your skin should appear supple and firm, holding its shape after it's pinched.

Now, let's say your pinch reveals fine lines (aka, dehydration). What can you do besides drink enough water? Here are a few rapid-fire tips:

Let's pause on that last tip: A lack of bounce and skin elasticity may also be a result of decreased collagen production in the skin. This naturally occurs as you age (starting in your mid-20s) and continues at an average of 1% decline each year1.

Plus, people who experience menopause see a dramatic drop (about 30%) in collagen production during that time, so it's even more important to consider collagen supplementation as you (and your skin) begin to age.

To tend to your collagen production, you may consider adding a hydrolyzed collagen supplement to your routine—here's a curated list of A+ options.

The takeaway

One quick way to tell if your skin is dehydrated is the pinch test—pinch your cheek and evaluate whether or not fine lines stick around afterward. To remedy skin dehydration, prioritize replenishing moisture both topically and internally. Add a collagen supplement to your routine for an extra skin-plumping boost—here's why it works, if you want to dive deeper.