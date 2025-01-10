Skip to Content
Beauty

Is Your Skin Dehydrated? Here's An Easy Trick To Find Out

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
January 10, 2025
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Skin Care
Image by Milles Studio / Stocksy
January 10, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Contrary to how it may appear on the outside, dry skin is not the same as dehydrated skin—the latter is more of a temporary skin situation, whereas dry skin is classified as a continuous skin type.

So if dryness (read: flaking, tightness, dullness) is an occasional occurrence, you might be experiencing skin dehydration, though it can be pretty confusing to determine which one is which—here's one way to tell.

A trick to identify dehydrated skin

"The best way to determine whether your skin is dehydrated is to gently pinch the skin on the cheek," celebrity esthetician Joanna Vargas once told mbg. "If it looks like you have fine lines, you are dehydrated." On the flip side, if your skin is ultra-hydrated from the inside out (more on that next), then your skin should appear supple and firm, holding its shape after it's pinched.

Now, let's say your pinch reveals fine lines (aka, dehydration). What can you do besides drink enough water? Here are a few rapid-fire tips:

Let's pause on that last tip: A lack of bounce and skin elasticity may also be a result of decreased collagen production in the skin. This naturally occurs as you age (starting in your mid-20s) and continues at an average of 1% decline each year1.

Plus, people who experience menopause see a dramatic drop (about 30%) in collagen production during that time, so it's even more important to consider collagen supplementation as you (and your skin) begin to age.

To tend to your collagen production, you may consider adding a hydrolyzed collagen supplement to your routine—here's a curated list of A+ options, straight from a nutrition Ph.D.

The takeaway

One quick way to tell if your skin is dehydrated is the pinch test—pinch your cheek and evaluate whether or not fine lines stick around afterward. To remedy skin dehydration, prioritize replenishing moisture both topically and internally. Add a collagen supplement to your routine for an extra skin-plumping boost—here's why it works, if you want to dive deeper.

More On This Topic

3 Surprising SPF Tips We Can Actually Get Behind For Glowing Skin
Beauty

3 Surprising SPF Tips We Can Actually Get Behind For Glowing Skin

Alexandra Engler

This Hair Drying Technique Uses Nothing But A T-Shirt For Frizz-Free Locks
Beauty

This Hair Drying Technique Uses Nothing But A T-Shirt For Frizz-Free Locks

Jamie Schneider

What To Do Daily & Monthly To Keep Your Wooden Cutting Boards Squeaky Clean
Home

What To Do Daily & Monthly To Keep Your Wooden Cutting Boards Squeaky Clean

Emma Loewe

Why Your Hair Texture Changes Once You Go Gray + 5 Care Tips
Beauty

Why Your Hair Texture Changes Once You Go Gray + 5 Care Tips

Jamie Schneider

You're Probably Wearing The Wrong Shade Of Blush: Here's How To Tell
Beauty

You're Probably Wearing The Wrong Shade Of Blush: Here's How To Tell

Jamie Schneider

Want To Boost Collagen? Here's A Holistic Nutritionist's No. 1 Tip
Beauty

Want To Boost Collagen? Here's A Holistic Nutritionist's No. 1 Tip

Alexandra Engler

Ditch These 3 Habits If You Want To Preserve Your Collagen
Beauty

Ditch These 3 Habits If You Want To Preserve Your Collagen

Hannah Frye

4 DIY Home Cleaners You Can Make Out Of Pantry Staples Right Now
Home

4 DIY Home Cleaners You Can Make Out Of Pantry Staples Right Now

Emma Loewe

You Probably Need To Exfoliate Your Lips: Try One Of These 12 DIY Scrubs
Beauty

You Probably Need To Exfoliate Your Lips: Try One Of These 12 DIY Scrubs

Jamie Schneider

