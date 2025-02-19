Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Can Dark Chocolate Actually Make You Happier? Here's What Experts Say

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
February 19, 2025
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Side view of still life of chocolate bar, almond milk, and wrapper on pink seamless with strong lighting and shadows
Image by Carmen Martínez Palma / Stocksy
February 19, 2025

While a post-dinner piece of chocolate has benefits in and of itself—meaning if it makes you happy, then please, indulge!—are there any science-backed benefits for the body? 

Of course, it all depends on which type of chocolate you eat. But the good news is dark chocolate does have some full-body benefits you might not expect, especially when it comes to lifting your spirits.

A hint: There's more than one reason you may feel better (read: happier) after that sweet treat.

Can dark chocolate lower cortisol levels?

Here's the rundown: In this study1, 30 participants consumed 40 grams of dark chocolate for up to 14 days. Researchers tested blood and urine samples at the beginning, midpoint, and end of the study.

Interestingly, those in the study classified as "high anxiety" showed a distinct metabolic profile indicative of different energy homeostasis and gut microbiome. This makes sense, considering how much we know about the gut-brain connection.

The results? "Dark chocolate reduced the urinary excretion of the stress hormone cortisol and catecholamines and partially normalized stress-related differences in energy metabolism (glycine, citrate, trans-aconitate, proline, beta-alanine) and gut microbial activities (hippurate and p-cresol sulfate)," researchers note.

Translation: The study provides strong evidence that daily consumption of 40 grams of dark chocolate during a period of two weeks could help lower stress hormones and have beneficial effects on metabolism.

Plus, any foods that contribute to hormonal health and reduce cortisol levels can also have full-body and beauty benefits—as stress can lead to breakouts and a reduction in collagen production (read: more fine lines and wrinkles). 

That's the good news. The bad news: It's not always easy to find chocolate without tons of added sugar. Keep your eye out for pure dark chocolate, organic cacao, and natural sweeteners like pure monk fruit extract. (Try these chocolate collagen powders for rich flavor and health benefits.)

If you're craving something more decadent, you might even opt for a rich hot chocolate, sans added sugar—here's a recipe to get you started.

The takeaway

Consider this research as yet another reason to indulge in a daily dark chocolate habit. However, it's important to prioritize high-quality sources of dark chocolate without added sugars.

With that, chocolate can be great for the skin and the body, especially when combined with other vitamins—such is the case with many natural chocolate collagen supplements and protein powders.

More On This Topic

Are Microplastics The Next Big Threat To Heart Health? Here's What Science Says
Integrative Health

Are Microplastics The Next Big Threat To Heart Health? Here's What Science Says

Ava Durgin

Study Suggests This Is The Ultimate Duo To Combat Inflammaging
Integrative Health

Study Suggests This Is The Ultimate Duo To Combat Inflammaging

Ava Durgin

These 2 Nutrients Can Slow Aging From The Inside Out, New Study Finds
Integrative Health

These 2 Nutrients Can Slow Aging From The Inside Out, New Study Finds

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This High-Protein Raspberry Chia Mousse Is The Perfect Grab-&-Go Breakfast
Integrative Health

This High-Protein Raspberry Chia Mousse Is The Perfect Grab-&-Go Breakfast

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Flossing For Longevity? Science Says It Might Save Your Heart & Brain
Integrative Health

Flossing For Longevity? Science Says It Might Save Your Heart & Brain

Ava Durgin

Still Can't Balance Your Blood Sugar? One Study Shows This Nutrient Can Help
Integrative Health

Still Can't Balance Your Blood Sugar? One Study Shows This Nutrient Can Help

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Prioritize These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease
Integrative Health

Prioritize These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease

Sarah Regan

This Study Links Sleeping Too Little (Or Too Much) To Reduced Heart Health
Integrative Health

This Study Links Sleeping Too Little (Or Too Much) To Reduced Heart Health

Sarah Regan

These Are The Supplements Everyone Is Taking Right Now, According To An RD
Integrative Health

These Are The Supplements Everyone Is Taking Right Now, According To An RD

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Are Microplastics The Next Big Threat To Heart Health? Here's What Science Says
Integrative Health

Are Microplastics The Next Big Threat To Heart Health? Here's What Science Says

Ava Durgin

Study Suggests This Is The Ultimate Duo To Combat Inflammaging
Integrative Health

Study Suggests This Is The Ultimate Duo To Combat Inflammaging

Ava Durgin

These 2 Nutrients Can Slow Aging From The Inside Out, New Study Finds
Integrative Health

These 2 Nutrients Can Slow Aging From The Inside Out, New Study Finds

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This High-Protein Raspberry Chia Mousse Is The Perfect Grab-&-Go Breakfast
Integrative Health

This High-Protein Raspberry Chia Mousse Is The Perfect Grab-&-Go Breakfast

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Flossing For Longevity? Science Says It Might Save Your Heart & Brain
Integrative Health

Flossing For Longevity? Science Says It Might Save Your Heart & Brain

Ava Durgin

Still Can't Balance Your Blood Sugar? One Study Shows This Nutrient Can Help
Integrative Health

Still Can't Balance Your Blood Sugar? One Study Shows This Nutrient Can Help

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Prioritize These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease
Integrative Health

Prioritize These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease

Sarah Regan

This Study Links Sleeping Too Little (Or Too Much) To Reduced Heart Health
Integrative Health

This Study Links Sleeping Too Little (Or Too Much) To Reduced Heart Health

Sarah Regan

These Are The Supplements Everyone Is Taking Right Now, According To An RD
Integrative Health

These Are The Supplements Everyone Is Taking Right Now, According To An RD

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Are Microplastics The Next Big Threat To Heart Health? Here's What Science Says
Integrative Health

Are Microplastics The Next Big Threat To Heart Health? Here's What Science Says

Ava Durgin

Study Suggests This Is The Ultimate Duo To Combat Inflammaging
Integrative Health

Study Suggests This Is The Ultimate Duo To Combat Inflammaging

Ava Durgin

These 2 Nutrients Can Slow Aging From The Inside Out, New Study Finds
Integrative Health

These 2 Nutrients Can Slow Aging From The Inside Out, New Study Finds

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This High-Protein Raspberry Chia Mousse Is The Perfect Grab-&-Go Breakfast
Integrative Health

This High-Protein Raspberry Chia Mousse Is The Perfect Grab-&-Go Breakfast

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Flossing For Longevity? Science Says It Might Save Your Heart & Brain
Integrative Health

Flossing For Longevity? Science Says It Might Save Your Heart & Brain

Ava Durgin

Still Can't Balance Your Blood Sugar? One Study Shows This Nutrient Can Help
Integrative Health

Still Can't Balance Your Blood Sugar? One Study Shows This Nutrient Can Help

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Prioritize These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease
Integrative Health

Prioritize These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease

Sarah Regan

This Study Links Sleeping Too Little (Or Too Much) To Reduced Heart Health
Integrative Health

This Study Links Sleeping Too Little (Or Too Much) To Reduced Heart Health

Sarah Regan

These Are The Supplements Everyone Is Taking Right Now, According To An RD
Integrative Health

These Are The Supplements Everyone Is Taking Right Now, According To An RD

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Can Creatine Protect The Brain From An Unforeseen Injury? What The Research Says
Integrative Health

Can Creatine Protect The Brain From An Unforeseen Injury? What The Research Says

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Are Microplastics The Next Big Threat To Heart Health? Here's What Science Says
Integrative Health

Are Microplastics The Next Big Threat To Heart Health? Here's What Science Says

Ava Durgin

Study Suggests This Is The Ultimate Duo To Combat Inflammaging
Integrative Health

Study Suggests This Is The Ultimate Duo To Combat Inflammaging

Ava Durgin

These 2 Nutrients Can Slow Aging From The Inside Out, New Study Finds
Integrative Health

These 2 Nutrients Can Slow Aging From The Inside Out, New Study Finds

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This High-Protein Raspberry Chia Mousse Is The Perfect Grab-&-Go Breakfast
Integrative Health

This High-Protein Raspberry Chia Mousse Is The Perfect Grab-&-Go Breakfast

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Flossing For Longevity? Science Says It Might Save Your Heart & Brain
Integrative Health

Flossing For Longevity? Science Says It Might Save Your Heart & Brain

Ava Durgin

Still Can't Balance Your Blood Sugar? One Study Shows This Nutrient Can Help
Integrative Health

Still Can't Balance Your Blood Sugar? One Study Shows This Nutrient Can Help

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Prioritize These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease
Integrative Health

Prioritize These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease

Sarah Regan

This Study Links Sleeping Too Little (Or Too Much) To Reduced Heart Health
Integrative Health

This Study Links Sleeping Too Little (Or Too Much) To Reduced Heart Health

Sarah Regan

These Are The Supplements Everyone Is Taking Right Now, According To An RD
Integrative Health

These Are The Supplements Everyone Is Taking Right Now, According To An RD

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Can Creatine Protect The Brain From An Unforeseen Injury? What The Research Says
Integrative Health

Can Creatine Protect The Brain From An Unforeseen Injury? What The Research Says

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.