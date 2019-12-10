Is Celery Juice All Hype, Or Are There Legitimate Benefits?

If basing profound medical claims on undiscovered science sounds too good to be true, it might just be. "Frankly, claiming that there are 'undiscovered mineral cluster salts' in celery is, in a word, insane," says Rachele Pojednic, Ph.D., an assistant professor of nutrition at Simmons College in Boston. "This is serious snake oil salesmanship of the worst kind. If this person knows about some kind of special salts, then they are by definition 'discovered.' However, he has not shown any data to demonstrate their existence or to demonstrate the health benefits he is claiming."

Others echo this sentiment, saying: Prove it. "We have the technology to look for this, so I say test it out and see what celery contains to prove or disprove his claims," says Vincent Pedre, M.D., integrative physician and author of Happy Gut. "Right now, they are not proven."

That said, people have not been discouraged from sucking down their morning celery-based green juice, claiming it has helped them alleviate a number of chronic health woes (brain fog, anxiety, Crohn's disease, acne, joint pain, psoriasis, and multiple sclerosis symptoms, to name a few). And when something—no matter how fringe—seems to be working for someone when nothing else has, it's hard to convince them otherwise. However it is important to consider why something might be helping and what the long term consequences could be, whether good or bad, especially if there is no proven science behind it. Always consult with your doctor when making long-term lifestyle changes.

"Unfortunately, there's really no evidence for such [claims] other than anecdotal stories," says Max Lugavere, health and science journalist and author of Genius Foods who recently posted this comparison of celery vs. celery juice on his Instagram. "I'm not saying they're wrong—I think it's important to listen to those stories and even to honor them—but when assessing the claims, they are simply very hard to believe from a mechanistic standpoint."

Others feel similarly: wary of unfounded claims yet not wanting to dismiss people's positive experiences. "I am not a convert or true believer, and anything that makes so many claims always worries me," says Frank Lipman, M.D., renowned functional and integrative medicine doctor. "Having said that, I have had tons of patients who say [celery juice] helps them."

So, what's causing people to make these grand claims, despite the fact that Williams' "sodium cluster salts" may not actually exist? While Lipman did not care to elaborate further (several doctors and researchers I contacted didn't want to comment on the celery juice trend), some experts did share their opinion on what might be giving people that celery juice high. One potential explanation—beyond simply improving hydration, which alone can boost focus and energy levels—is the good old placebo effect.

"People feel good when they feel like they are doing something good for themselves," says Pojednic. "I'm not sure if this is necessarily the placebo effect, but the fact that everyone on social media is saying that celery juice is all-powerful makes people expect to see good things happen. So they do. The power of persuasion is very real in the food and diet space."

But it might not all be the power of persuasion. When I asked physician-scientist William Li, M.D., one of the foremost experts on disease-fighting compounds in food and author of Eat To Beat Disease: The New Science of How Your Body Can Heal Itself, whether he thought the success stories were due to the placebo effect, actual nutrients and compounds in celery juice, or a little of both, he said, "probably a little of both."