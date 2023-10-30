Korean beauty, or K-beauty for short, has been popular in the U.S. for quite some time. The philosophy is best known for its multi-step process, often including 10 individual steps each evening. Korea is also known for being ahead of the curve when it comes to beauty innovations, and it's home to many of trends we know and love today (looking at you, glass, dumpling, and honey skin!).

Japanese beauty (or J-beauty), on the other hand, follows more of a minimalist approach. It contains different basic elements than Korean beauty but has a similar focus on hydration and natural-leaning ingredients.

Consider the below your field guide to J-beauty, straight from master esthetician turned J-beauty curator for Shikō Beauty Collective, Kyoko Getz.