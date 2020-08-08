Some popular advice suggests drinking eight 8-ounce glasses of water a day. However, everyone's needs will vary depending on their size, activity level, diet, and the weather.

Assuming a temperate climate and moderate activity, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine recommends 15½ cups of fluids daily for men and 11½ cups of fluids for women.

The recommended fluid intake includes about 20% of liquid from food. In terms of drinking, that comes out to about 12½ cups a day for men and a little more than nine cups for women.

People should increase liquid intake in hot and humid weather, at high altitudes, when sick, or during any physical activity that causes sweating. Essentially, any time the body naturally loses more fluids through skin evaporation and breathing, water intake should increase. Pregnant or breastfeeding women should also up their fluids.