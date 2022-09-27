After a jam-packed Saturday of socializing and a morning of running errands, you're ready to spend your rainy Sunday afternoon catching up on your favorite Netflix reality TV series.

You drank a smoothie for breakfast and just had a big salad a couple of hours ago, but let's be honest, television drama doesn't hit the same without some popcorn on hand.

So, you grab the big bag you just bought at the grocery store that morning and a seltzer water and settle in on the couch. A couple of episodes later, you realize you've almost finished the bag that was supposed to last you the week!

The truth is, we've all been guilty of mindless snacking and eating out of boredom. Before you beat yourself up, you should know that falling for the unconscious snack trap isn't your fault—it turns out the brain's metabolic, cognitive, and reward mechanisms are all interconnected, which can make appetite regulation and avoiding temptation all the more challenging.