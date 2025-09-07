You've probably heard about vitamin D's role in bone health and calcium absorption by now, but vitamin D's broader role in musculoskeletal health is still a fresh topic in the science world (i.e., research is still ongoing). What we do know is that vitamin D receptors (VDR) have been found in skeletal muscle (aka the muscles surrounding your bones that aid movement), clearly indicating that vitamin D plays a vital part in maintaining and directly supporting muscle form and function.*