Take On Your Fitness Goals With The Support Of Vitamin D — Here's How
Staying consistent with fitness isn’t always easy. Maybe you’ve had a busy few weeks where family, work, or travel took priority over your workouts (we’ve all been there). Or perhaps you’ve been going strong in your routine but still feel like your muscles could use an extra edge.
Wherever you are in your fitness journey, one thing remains true: your body needs the right nutrients to perform at its best. And there’s one in particular that doesn’t always get enough attention when it comes to exercise: Vitamin D3.*
The science on vitamin D and muscle health
You've probably heard about vitamin D's role in bone health and calcium absorption by now, but vitamin D's broader role in musculoskeletal health is still a fresh topic in the science world (i.e., research is still ongoing). What we do know is that vitamin D receptors (VDR) have been found in skeletal muscle (aka the muscles surrounding your bones that aid movement), clearly indicating that vitamin D plays a vital part in maintaining and directly supporting muscle form and function.*
For starters, you need sufficient vitamin D throughout your lifetime to maintain a healthy percentage of muscle mass (the total amount of skeletal, smooth, and cardiac muscles in your body).* In terms of health benefits, higher muscle mass can support everything from metabolism to slowing down muscle loss with age and even longevity.*
Lucky for us, evidence shows that vitamin D supplementation greatly improves muscle mass for individuals deficient or insufficient in the essential vitamin—29% and 41% of U.S. adults1, respectively.* Vitamin D also has the ability to improve muscle function for those deficient in the essential vitamin.*
With the overwhelming majority of the American population consuming wholly inadequate amounts of this essential micronutrient, it's safe to say that D3 supplementation can support muscle health for quite a few.*
Reaching truly optimal vitamin D levels
According to nutrition musculoskeletal scientist Christian Wright, Ph.D., there is one caveat to the research surrounding muscle health. "Overall, the majority of data suggests vitamin D supplementation is beneficial for muscle function, mass, and metabolism—if vitamin D status is low or deficient,"* says Wright. "After vitamin D status is sufficient, however, there appears to be little to no clinically significant benefit of additional vitamin D supplementation."
"Since almost half of the U.S. population is not vitamin D sufficient, and many of us are yo-yo'ing in and out of sufficiency, challenge accepted," says Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN. As a reminder, your serum total 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25[OH]D) is measured with a blood test, and anything above 30 ng/ml is considered "sufficient."
As nutrition scientist Ferira previously shared, "I personally don't like to confuse folks by even mentioning 30 ng/ml in the same breath as 'vitamin D sufficiency.' I prefer to think of 30 as the risk or warning zone. It's the cutoff for inadequacy, so you don't strive for it, you avoid it with intention."
What is the optimal serum 25(OH)D level to strive for? While hitting 30 ng/ml is certainly a start, the true goal for optimal health benefits and support is 50 ng/ml (and here's the tool many experts recommend to get there).* In case you were wondering, getting too much vitamin D isn't really a thing, either.
To actually reach optimal vitamin D levels, sufficient vitamin D3 supplementation is recommended. Formulas that include healthy fats (like flaxseed, avocado, and olive oil) can support maximum absorption. Consistent daily supplementation helps promote lifelong vitamin D sufficiency and muscle health.*
The takeaway
Whether you’re building strength, improving endurance, or simply staying active to support long-term health, your muscles rely on vitamin D3 to perform at their best.*
Alongside movement and recovery, making sure you’re getting enough of this nutrient is a smart way to support your fitness routine all year long.*