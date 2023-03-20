Aries season begins on March 20 this year, with the new moon landing the next day, March 21, around 1:30 pm EST. And according to intuitive astrologer Lumi Pelinku, that fiery Aries energy is going to be palpable. The sun, moon, Mercury, Jupiter, and Chiron will all be in Aries, which Pelinku notes is going to encourage us all to tap into our sense of purpose and leadership.

As she explains, "Chiron is the asteroid that has a lot to do with feelings of doubt or limitation due to this pain that we all carry inside—but it corresponds to transmuting that pain into some kind of productivity, and I would say that's also the context of this new moon."

And Aries is definitely one of the zodiac's best self-starters, so under this new moon, Pelinku says we'll be initiating changes with regard to our identity, how we meet our own needs, or even our larger sense of direction in life.

As such, this is a great moon to manifest under, according to her. "It's really like we're in the clear when it comes to feeling more open and inviting to whatever it is that we are looking to attract," Pelinku tells mindbodygreen, adding that this moon is free from any harsher astrological aspects. Plus, with the North Node and Venus conjunct in Taurus, it would be a particularly good time for manifesting money or relationships, she says.

Lastly, the day of the new moon, Chiron and Jupiter will be in a very close conjunction, which Pelinku explains could reveal areas that are holding us back from moving forward. "A lot of people will understand what it is they have to let go of in regards to their own self limitation, like limiting beliefs," she notes, adding that a lot of the heaviness we've felt recently will feel like it's lifting.