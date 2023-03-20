What To Know For This Month's New Moon In Aries + How To Work With It
With the start of Aries season comes the astrological new year and the spring equinox, and just one day later, we've got a new moon in Aries to hit the ground running. Here's the astrology behind this month's new moon, plus how to work with it, from an astrologer.
The astrology behind March's new moon:
Aries season begins on March 20 this year, with the new moon landing the next day, March 21, around 1:30 pm EST. And according to intuitive astrologer Lumi Pelinku, that fiery Aries energy is going to be palpable. The sun, moon, Mercury, Jupiter, and Chiron will all be in Aries, which Pelinku notes is going to encourage us all to tap into our sense of purpose and leadership.
As she explains, "Chiron is the asteroid that has a lot to do with feelings of doubt or limitation due to this pain that we all carry inside—but it corresponds to transmuting that pain into some kind of productivity, and I would say that's also the context of this new moon."
And Aries is definitely one of the zodiac's best self-starters, so under this new moon, Pelinku says we'll be initiating changes with regard to our identity, how we meet our own needs, or even our larger sense of direction in life.
As such, this is a great moon to manifest under, according to her. "It's really like we're in the clear when it comes to feeling more open and inviting to whatever it is that we are looking to attract," Pelinku tells mindbodygreen, adding that this moon is free from any harsher astrological aspects. Plus, with the North Node and Venus conjunct in Taurus, it would be a particularly good time for manifesting money or relationships, she says.
Lastly, the day of the new moon, Chiron and Jupiter will be in a very close conjunction, which Pelinku explains could reveal areas that are holding us back from moving forward. "A lot of people will understand what it is they have to let go of in regards to their own self limitation, like limiting beliefs," she notes, adding that a lot of the heaviness we've felt recently will feel like it's lifting.
How to work with this energy.
As aforementioned, this is a really potent new moon to practice some manifesting rituals—but there's one caveat. When the new moon is exact around 1:30 pm, it will be a "void of course" moon, which just means it will be making its final major aspect before moving into Taurus, subsequently isn't the best time to do rituals.
That said, Pelinku advises holding off for at least six hours, or even until the next day, for your manifesting rituals. "We're still processing what it is that we truly want to manifest—we may even channel in some energy we didn't actually want in the first place," she explains. "So that's why you have to understand and process your information or ideas, and let them digest a little bit before you do it," she adds.
In terms of which manifestation rituals to actually do, Pelinku recommends a fire ritual, given all this Aries energy. Because Mercury will be in Aries as well, it could also be a good time for verbal and/or written affirmations, she adds.
"A great ritual you can do is a fire ritual—obviously in a safe place—where you write down a whole list as to what you want to achieve, any goals you want to cross off, and hover it over a candle," she explains. In this sense, you're not burning your goals away, but rather transforming them and releasing them to the universe.
For more ideas, be sure to check out our complete guide to new moon rituals, plus our roundup of the best manifestation methods.
The takeaway.
However you decide to work with this new moon, one thing is for certain—the astrological new year and Aries season are both starting off with a bang—and a positive one at that. Spring is in the air, and with it, we'll all feel a sense of starting fresh and making changes.
