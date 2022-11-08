The elements are found world over in magic, metaphysical beliefs, and of course, astrology. Though different traditions have various takes on what the elements are, one of the most universal elemental systems comes to us via Ancient Greece by way of Ancient Persia (now modern-day Iran).

In this system, which is referenced in many sacred arts materials—from the tarot to astrology to alchemy—there are four primary elements: earth, air, fire, and water, as well as a fifth element, which is often referred to as either spirit or “ether.”

Each sign and planet in astrology is associated with an element. In my book Star Child, I write about how you're more than just your Sun sign, and a great way to see that is to look at an elemental breakdown of your natal chart. You will find that one or two elements are present, while one or two are under-represented or even totally absent.

Astrologers pay attention to an individual’s elemental makeup because it gives us a lot of information quickly. For instance, each element has its own preferred ways of communicating, problem-solving, and showing affection—and when you understand that, creating peace and harmony in your own family and household becomes much easier.

So without further ado, here's a guide to help you do just that.